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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Remain Under Pressure (March 13), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Remain Under Pressure (March 13), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 13, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 13 2026: Silver prices came under pressure on Friday, mirroring weakness across the precious metals segment as a stronger US dollar and soft global cues weighed on investor sentiment.

In the domestic futures market, the white metal saw selling interest as traders turned cautious amid currency strength and shifting expectations around US monetary policy.

Analysts said the appreciation in the US dollar has made precious metals costlier for holders of other currencies, dampening demand and triggering profit booking. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.5 per cent higher at 100.23, adding pressure on bullion prices in overseas markets.

Market participants are also closely monitoring geopolitical developments in West Asia and broader macroeconomic signals that could influence the trajectory of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.

Experts noted that while the near-term movement in precious metals has turned volatile, underlying factors such as geopolitical uncertainty and inflation risks continue to shape investor positioning in safe-haven assets.

According to analysts, silver and other precious metals are currently undergoing a consolidation phase as markets weigh macroeconomic headwinds against lingering geopolitical risks.

They added that future price movements will largely depend on developments in global currencies, inflation trends and the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, which remain key drivers for the precious metals market.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 13

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Indore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 290 2900,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Salem 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Patna 280 280,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices fall on March 13, 2026?

Silver prices were pressured by a stronger US dollar and soft global cues, which impacted investor sentiment across precious metals.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 280 per gram.

What factors are influencing current silver price movements?

Market participants are monitoring geopolitical developments, macroeconomic signals, currency strength, and the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

What is the silver price per kg in Chennai today?

The current silver price in Chennai is Rs 290,000 per kg.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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