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Silver Prices Today March 13 2026: Silver prices came under pressure on Friday, mirroring weakness across the precious metals segment as a stronger US dollar and soft global cues weighed on investor sentiment.

In the domestic futures market, the white metal saw selling interest as traders turned cautious amid currency strength and shifting expectations around US monetary policy.

Analysts said the appreciation in the US dollar has made precious metals costlier for holders of other currencies, dampening demand and triggering profit booking. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.5 per cent higher at 100.23, adding pressure on bullion prices in overseas markets.

Market participants are also closely monitoring geopolitical developments in West Asia and broader macroeconomic signals that could influence the trajectory of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.

Experts noted that while the near-term movement in precious metals has turned volatile, underlying factors such as geopolitical uncertainty and inflation risks continue to shape investor positioning in safe-haven assets.

According to analysts, silver and other precious metals are currently undergoing a consolidation phase as markets weigh macroeconomic headwinds against lingering geopolitical risks.

They added that future price movements will largely depend on developments in global currencies, inflation trends and the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, which remain key drivers for the precious metals market.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 13

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.