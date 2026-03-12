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Silver Prices Today March 12 2026: Silver prices advanced on Thursday after recovering from early weakness, supported by fresh buying at lower levels, even as gold prices slipped amid subdued global cues.

Market participants said the rebound reflected strong demand after the initial dip, with traders taking advantage of lower levels to add positions.

Gold prices, however, moved in the opposite direction. MCX April gold futures slipped Rs 124, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams. The yellow metal had opened higher at Rs 1,62,799 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,61,789, but later gave up gains amid weak global cues.

In international markets, silver prices remained largely steady, with spot silver quoted at $85.82 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot gold declined 0.2 per cent to $5,165.73 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery also slipped 0.2 per cent to $5,171.40 per ounce.

Analysts noted that pressure on bullion prices globally was linked to the strengthening US dollar and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts. A firmer dollar tends to weigh on dollar-denominated commodities by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened further on Thursday, touching a fresh record low as rising crude oil prices and a stronger US dollar continued to weigh on the local currency. The rupee declined 0.3 per cent to 92.3575 against the dollar, breaching its previous lifetime low of 92.3475 recorded earlier in the week.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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