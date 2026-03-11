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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Price Remains Steady (March 11), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Price Remains Steady (March 11), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 11, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 11 2026: Silver prices remained largely steady on Wednesday, even as global bullion markets witnessed volatility amid mixed developments related to tensions in West Asia.

Market participants maintained a cautious stance as investors assessed evolving signals surrounding the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which continued to influence sentiment across precious metals.

While gold futures for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) experienced fluctuations and were quoted at Rs 1,62,450 per 10 grams after slipping Rs 853, or 0.52 per cent earlier in the session, silver prices showed relative stability despite the broader volatility in the bullion market.

Analysts said silver held firm as investors balanced safe-haven demand against global market uncertainty. The ongoing geopolitical situation has kept traders watchful, with developments in West Asia continuing to shape risk sentiment.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said the evolving geopolitical landscape has made the outlook for US monetary policy less clear, particularly regarding expectations of future interest rate cuts.

Investor positioning has also turned cautious, with holdings in gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) falling by nearly 30 tonnes last week, the largest weekly outflow in more than two years.

Despite these outflows, safe-haven demand linked to geopolitical tensions and concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies has continued to provide support to precious metals.

Analysts noted that mixed signals around the conflict have resulted in volatile trading conditions. Although US President Donald Trump had earlier hinted at a possible end to the hostilities, continued strikes between the US, Israel and Iran by early Wednesday suggested that the situation remains unresolved, extending the conflict into its 12th day.

Investors are now closely watching upcoming US inflation data, which could offer fresh guidance on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and influence the near-term direction of precious metals, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 11

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Indore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 290 290,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the silver prices on March 11, 2026?

Silver prices remained largely steady on March 11, 2026, despite global bullion market volatility. They held firm as investors balanced safe-haven demand against market uncertainty.

What factors influenced silver prices on March 11, 2026?

Tensions in West Asia and mixed signals surrounding the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran influenced market sentiment. Investors were also cautiously assessing potential impacts on US monetary policy.

What was the silver price per gram in Delhi on March 11, 2026?

The silver price in Delhi on March 11, 2026, was Rs 290 per gram.

How did international gold prices perform on March 11, 2026?

International gold futures for April delivery on the Comex declined by USD 30.15, or 0.58 percent, to USD 5,211.95 per ounce.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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