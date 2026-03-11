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Silver Prices Today March 11 2026: Silver prices remained largely steady on Wednesday, even as global bullion markets witnessed volatility amid mixed developments related to tensions in West Asia.

Market participants maintained a cautious stance as investors assessed evolving signals surrounding the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which continued to influence sentiment across precious metals.

While gold futures for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) experienced fluctuations and were quoted at Rs 1,62,450 per 10 grams after slipping Rs 853, or 0.52 per cent earlier in the session, silver prices showed relative stability despite the broader volatility in the bullion market.

Analysts said silver held firm as investors balanced safe-haven demand against global market uncertainty. The ongoing geopolitical situation has kept traders watchful, with developments in West Asia continuing to shape risk sentiment.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said the evolving geopolitical landscape has made the outlook for US monetary policy less clear, particularly regarding expectations of future interest rate cuts.

Investor positioning has also turned cautious, with holdings in gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) falling by nearly 30 tonnes last week, the largest weekly outflow in more than two years.

Despite these outflows, safe-haven demand linked to geopolitical tensions and concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies has continued to provide support to precious metals.

Analysts noted that mixed signals around the conflict have resulted in volatile trading conditions. Although US President Donald Trump had earlier hinted at a possible end to the hostilities, continued strikes between the US, Israel and Iran by early Wednesday suggested that the situation remains unresolved, extending the conflict into its 12th day.

Investors are now closely watching upcoming US inflation data, which could offer fresh guidance on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and influence the near-term direction of precious metals, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 11

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.