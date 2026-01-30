Silver Prices Crash Today (Jan 30), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Jan 29 2026: Silver prices witnessed sharp volatility on Friday, retreating from record highs as heavy profit booking set in after a strong rally and a firmer US dollar added pressure.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver March futures were trading 3.42 per cent lower at Rs 3,86,200 per kg around 10 am. The white metal had surged to an all-time high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg in the previous session before witnessing an intense sell-off. Prices had tumbled over 6 per cent to Rs 3,75,900 per kg before partially recovering to current levels.

Despite Friday’s correction, silver remains one of the strongest-performing assets this year, delivering gains of around 53 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

In global markets, silver continued to show heightened volatility alongside gold. While gold prices slipped sharply intraday, broader sentiment in precious metals remained constructive due to structural supply tightness and sustained industrial demand.

Analysts noted that silver continues to trade within a strong rising channel, but overbought conditions have led to tactical unwinding of long positions. They added that supply deficits and firm industrial consumption continue to underpin the broader bullish outlook.

While the broader trend remains positive, Friday’s sharp reversal highlights the increased volatility in silver following its record-breaking rally.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 415 per gram and Rs 415,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

