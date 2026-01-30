Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Silver Prices Crash Today (Jan 30), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Crash Today (Jan 30), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on January 30, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 29 2026: Silver prices witnessed sharp volatility on Friday, retreating from record highs as heavy profit booking set in after a strong rally and a firmer US dollar added pressure.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver March futures were trading 3.42 per cent lower at Rs 3,86,200 per kg around 10 am. The white metal had surged to an all-time high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg in the previous session before witnessing an intense sell-off. Prices had tumbled over 6 per cent to Rs 3,75,900 per kg before partially recovering to current levels.

Despite Friday’s correction, silver remains one of the strongest-performing assets this year, delivering gains of around 53 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

In global markets, silver continued to show heightened volatility alongside gold. While gold prices slipped sharply intraday, broader sentiment in precious metals remained constructive due to structural supply tightness and sustained industrial demand.

Analysts noted that silver continues to trade within a strong rising channel, but overbought conditions have led to tactical unwinding of long positions. They added that supply deficits and firm industrial consumption continue to underpin the broader bullish outlook.

While the broader trend remains positive, Friday’s sharp reversal highlights the increased volatility in silver following its record-breaking rally.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 415 per gram and Rs 415,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 415 415,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 395 395,000
Silver Rate in Indore 395 395,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 395 395,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 415 415,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 415 415,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 395 395,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 395 395,000
Silver Rate in Salem 415 395,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 415 415,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 415 415,000
Silver Rate in Patna 395 395,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices fall on Friday, January 29, 2026?

Silver prices fell due to heavy profit booking after a strong rally and pressure from a firmer US dollar. This led to a sharp decline in March futures on the MCX.

What has been the year-to-date performance of silver?

Despite the recent correction, silver remains one of the strongest performing assets this year, delivering gains of around 53% on a year-to-date basis.

What is the current silver price in Delhi?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 395 per gram and Rs 395,000 per kg.

What is the silver price in Chennai?

The current silver price in Chennai is Rs 415 per gram and Rs 415,000 per kg.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
