Silver Prices Today Jan 29 2026: Silver prices continued their upward march on Thursday, extending recent gains to scale fresh record highs in the futures market. The rally has been underpinned by a combination of global cues, including a weaker US dollar and sustained safe-haven demand.
Prices have risen at a rapid pace over the past few sessions, with silver recording a double-digit percentage increase since late last week. Market participants said the ongoing strength in silver prices reflects heightened geopolitical uncertainty and growing investor interest in defensive assets. The sharp decline in the US dollar has further added to the metal’s appeal, making it more attractive to global investors.
With momentum remaining strong, traders continue to track global macroeconomic developments and currency movements for further direction in silver prices.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 29
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 425 per gram and Rs 425,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|425
|425,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|410
|410,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|410
|410,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|410
|410,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|425
|425,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|425
|425,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|410
|410,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|410
|410,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|425
|425,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|425
|425,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|425
|425,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|410
|410,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What is driving the recent increase in silver prices?
The rally is supported by a weaker US dollar and sustained safe-haven demand, reflecting geopolitical uncertainty and investor interest in defensive assets.
What is the silver price per gram in Chennai today?
The current silver price in Chennai is Rs 425 per gram.
What is the silver price per kilogram in Mumbai today?
The current silver price in Mumbai is Rs 410,000 per kilogram.