Silver Continues To Break Records Today, Check January 29 Rates For 1 Gram And 1 Kg Silver In Major Cities

Silver Continues To Break Records Today, Check January 29 Rates For 1 Gram And 1 Kg Silver In Major Cities

Check the latest silver price on January 29, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 29 2026: Silver prices continued their upward march on Thursday, extending recent gains to scale fresh record highs in the futures market. The rally has been underpinned by a combination of global cues, including a weaker US dollar and sustained safe-haven demand.

Prices have risen at a rapid pace over the past few sessions, with silver recording a double-digit percentage increase since late last week. Market participants said the ongoing strength in silver prices reflects heightened geopolitical uncertainty and growing investor interest in defensive assets. The sharp decline in the US dollar has further added to the metal’s appeal, making it more attractive to global investors.

With momentum remaining strong, traders continue to track global macroeconomic developments and currency movements for further direction in silver prices.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 29

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 425 per gram and Rs 425,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 410 per gram and Rs 410,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 425 425,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 410 410,000
Silver Rate in Indore 410 410,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 410 410,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 425 425,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 425 425,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 410 410,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 410 410,000
Silver Rate in Salem 425 425,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 425 425,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 425 425,000
Silver Rate in Patna 410 410,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current trend in silver prices?

Silver prices have been on an upward trend, reaching new record highs in the futures market due to global factors and safe-haven demand.

What is driving the recent increase in silver prices?

The rally is supported by a weaker US dollar and sustained safe-haven demand, reflecting geopolitical uncertainty and investor interest in defensive assets.

What is the silver price per gram in Chennai today?

The current silver price in Chennai is Rs 425 per gram.

What is the silver price per kilogram in Mumbai today?

The current silver price in Mumbai is Rs 410,000 per kilogram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
