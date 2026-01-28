Silver Soars 7% To Fresh Record Highs Today (Jan 28), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Jan 28 2026: Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally on Wednesday, surging more than 7 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime high in futures trade, driven by a sharp fall in the US dollar and strong safe-haven demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery jumped Rs 26,821, or 7.53 per cent, to scale a new all-time high of Rs 3,83,100 per kg. This marked the fourth consecutive session of gains for the white metal.

Silver has witnessed a sharp surge over the past few sessions. In the last three trading days alone, prices have climbed Rs 55,811, or 17.05 per cent, from the January 22 closing level of Rs 3,27,289 per kg.

Analysts said silver prices continued to rise amid a steep decline in the US dollar, heightened geopolitical tensions and growing investor appetite for safe-haven assets.

In China, a pure-play silver fund suspended trading after a spike in demand pushed its premium well above the value of its underlying assets. Trivedi noted that sustained retail buying has prompted manufacturers to shift production from jewellery to 1-kg silver bars as prices continued to climb.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 28

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 400 per gram and Rs 400,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.