Silver Soars 7% To Fresh Record Highs Today (Jan 28), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Soars 7% To Fresh Record Highs Today (Jan 28), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 28, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today Jan 28 2026: Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally on Wednesday, surging more than 7 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime high in futures trade, driven by a sharp fall in the US dollar and strong safe-haven demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery jumped Rs 26,821, or 7.53 per cent, to scale a new all-time high of Rs 3,83,100 per kg. This marked the fourth consecutive session of gains for the white metal.

Silver has witnessed a sharp surge over the past few sessions. In the last three trading days alone, prices have climbed Rs 55,811, or 17.05 per cent, from the January 22 closing level of Rs 3,27,289 per kg.

Analysts said silver prices continued to rise amid a steep decline in the US dollar, heightened geopolitical tensions and growing investor appetite for safe-haven assets.

In China, a pure-play silver fund suspended trading after a spike in demand pushed its premium well above the value of its underlying assets. Trivedi noted that sustained retail buying has prompted manufacturers to shift production from jewellery to 1-kg silver bars as prices continued to climb.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 28

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 400 per gram and Rs 400,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 380 per gram and Rs 380,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 400 400,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 380 380,000
Silver Rate in Indore 380 380,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 380 380,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 400 400,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 400 400,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 380 380,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 380 380,000
Silver Rate in Salem 400 400,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 400 400,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 400 400,000
Silver Rate in Patna 380 380,000

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the surge in silver prices on January 28, 2026?

Silver prices surged due to a sharp fall in the US dollar and strong safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions and growing investor appetite.

What was the all-time high for silver futures on the MCX?

Silver futures for March delivery reached a new all-time high of Rs 3,83,100 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

How much have silver prices increased recently?

Silver prices have climbed Rs 55,811, or 17.05 per cent, in the last three trading days alone.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 380 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
