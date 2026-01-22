Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Silver Slips From Record Highs, Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Your City Today (Jan 22)

Silver Slips From Record Highs, Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Your City Today (Jan 22)

Check the latest silver price on January 22, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 22 2026: Silver prices weakened on Thursday, retreating from record highs in both domestic and international markets as easing geopolitical tensions prompted investors to book profits in safe-haven assets.

In the domestic market, silver extended its decline alongside gold. The correction came after a sharp rally earlier in the week, when bullion had climbed to lifetime highs amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

The pullback in silver was triggered by signs of cooling tensions around Greenland. US President Donald Trump said a “framework of a future deal” had been reached and also stepped back from earlier threats of imposing tariffs on European countries and proposals related to annexing Greenland. These developments reduced immediate geopolitical risks, leading market participants to trim exposure to safe-haven assets such as silver.

A firmer US dollar following the comments added further pressure on precious metals, making silver less attractive for holders of other currencies.

Gold prices also slipped across purity levels during the session. The decline in silver marks a pause after a strong rally that had taken prices to record levels earlier this week, as investors reassessed risk following an easing in geopolitical uncertainty.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 340 per gram and Rs 340,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 340 340,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 325 325,000
Silver Rate in Indore 325 325,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 325 325,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 340 340,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 340 340,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 325 325,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 325 325,000
Silver Rate in Salem 340 340,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 340 340,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 340 340,000
Silver Rate in Patna 325 325,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices fall on January 22, 2026?

Silver prices declined due to easing geopolitical tensions, leading investors to book profits in safe-haven assets. A firmer US dollar also contributed to the pressure on precious metals.

What triggered the pullback in silver prices?

The pullback was triggered by signs of cooling tensions around Greenland and US President Trump stepping back from earlier threats. This reduced immediate geopolitical risks.

How did the US dollar affect silver prices?

A firmer US dollar following comments on geopolitical events made silver less attractive for holders of other currencies, adding further pressure.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on Jan 22, 2026?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg on January 22, 2026.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
