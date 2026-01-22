Silver prices declined due to easing geopolitical tensions, leading investors to book profits in safe-haven assets. A firmer US dollar also contributed to the pressure on precious metals.
Silver Slips From Record Highs, Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Your City Today (Jan 22)
Silver Prices Today Jan 22 2026: Silver prices weakened on Thursday, retreating from record highs in both domestic and international markets as easing geopolitical tensions prompted investors to book profits in safe-haven assets.
In the domestic market, silver extended its decline alongside gold. The correction came after a sharp rally earlier in the week, when bullion had climbed to lifetime highs amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
The pullback in silver was triggered by signs of cooling tensions around Greenland. US President Donald Trump said a “framework of a future deal” had been reached and also stepped back from earlier threats of imposing tariffs on European countries and proposals related to annexing Greenland. These developments reduced immediate geopolitical risks, leading market participants to trim exposure to safe-haven assets such as silver.
A firmer US dollar following the comments added further pressure on precious metals, making silver less attractive for holders of other currencies.
Gold prices also slipped across purity levels during the session. The decline in silver marks a pause after a strong rally that had taken prices to record levels earlier this week, as investors reassessed risk following an easing in geopolitical uncertainty.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 22
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 340 per gram and Rs 340,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 325 per gram and Rs 325,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|340
|340,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|325
|325,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|325
|325,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|325
|325,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|340
|340,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|340
|340,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|325
|325,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|325
|325,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|340
|340,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|340
|340,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|340
|340,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|325
|325,000
