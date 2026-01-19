Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: Silver Prices (Jan 19) Touch Fresh Highs, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

LIVE: Silver Prices (Jan 19) Touch Fresh Highs, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 19, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 19 2026: Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record highs on Monday as investors rushed into safe-haven assets after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on several European nations amid a dispute linked to Greenland.

The sharp rally gathered pace after Trump warned of escalating import duties on goods from eight European countries unless the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland. The comments triggered a swift response in Europe, with European Union envoys preparing coordinated diplomatic efforts to dissuade Washington and drawing up retaliatory measures should the tariffs go ahead.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said the bullion rally was also being supported by broader macro-political concerns. “Added worries around political stability, questions over US monetary policy independence, and ongoing geopolitical risks have further supported gold,” he said.

Tariff Threats, Rate Cut Bets Lift Bullion

Market participants said expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve continue to underpin precious metal prices, following a strong performance for gold and silver in 2025.

Analysts cautioned that bullion prices are likely to remain volatile this week, tracking fluctuations in the dollar index and developments ahead of a US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 19

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 318 per gram and Rs 318,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 318 318,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 305 305,000
Silver Rate in Indore 305 305,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 305 305,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 318 318,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 318 318,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 305 305,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 305 305,000
Silver Rate in Salem 318 318,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 318 318,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 318 318,000
Silver Rate in Patna 305 305,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices surge on January 19, 2026?

Prices surged to record highs as investors sought safe-haven assets due to US President Trump threatening new tariffs on European nations and a dispute over Greenland.

What specific action by President Trump caused the price surge?

Trump warned of escalating import duties on goods from eight European countries unless the US could purchase Greenland, triggering a strong reaction.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on January 19, 2026?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 292 per gram.

What factors are supporting the bullion rally besides political concerns?

Expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve are also underpinning precious metal prices.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Top Headlines

