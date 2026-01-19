LIVE: Silver Prices (Jan 19) Touch Fresh Highs, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Prices surged to record highs as investors sought safe-haven assets due to US President Trump threatening new tariffs on European nations and a dispute over Greenland.
Silver Prices Today Jan 19 2026: Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record highs on Monday as investors rushed into safe-haven assets after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on several European nations amid a dispute linked to Greenland.
The sharp rally gathered pace after Trump warned of escalating import duties on goods from eight European countries unless the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland. The comments triggered a swift response in Europe, with European Union envoys preparing coordinated diplomatic efforts to dissuade Washington and drawing up retaliatory measures should the tariffs go ahead.
Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said the bullion rally was also being supported by broader macro-political concerns. “Added worries around political stability, questions over US monetary policy independence, and ongoing geopolitical risks have further supported gold,” he said.
Tariff Threats, Rate Cut Bets Lift Bullion
Market participants said expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve continue to underpin precious metal prices, following a strong performance for gold and silver in 2025.
Analysts cautioned that bullion prices are likely to remain volatile this week, tracking fluctuations in the dollar index and developments ahead of a US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 19
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 318 per gram and Rs 318,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 305 per gram and Rs 305,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|318
|318,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|305
|305,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|305
|305,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|305
|305,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|318
|318,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|318
|318,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|305
|305,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|305
|305,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|318
|318,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|318
|318,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|318
|318,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|305
|305,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices surge on January 19, 2026?
What specific action by President Trump caused the price surge?
Trump warned of escalating import duties on goods from eight European countries unless the US could purchase Greenland, triggering a strong reaction.
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on January 19, 2026?
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 292 per gram.
What factors are supporting the bullion rally besides political concerns?
Expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve are also underpinning precious metal prices.