LIVE: Silver Price (Jan 14) Extends Rally, Crosses Record Rs 2.90 Lakh/kg

Silver Prices Today Jan 14 2026: Silver futures jumped to a new record of Rs 2,90,000 per kg on Wednesday, following strong global trends, as concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance and rising tensions in Iran boosted safe-haven demand.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver extended its rally for the third straight session, rising from Rs 6,000, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 2,71,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes), taking its total gain over the last three trading sessions to Rs 21,000, or 8.4 per cent, while prices have climbed Rs 32,000, or 13.4 per cent. So far, this year, from the December 31, 2025 level of Rs 2,39,000 per kg.

Traders said the surge was driven by sustained demand for safe-haven assets amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty. The record-breaking rally in precious metals continues to gain momentum, supported by persistent safe-haven buying that is keeping the broader bullish trend intact, with prolonged geopolitical tensions - most recently centred on Iran fueling investor interest, said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 14

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 307 per gram and Rs 307,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

