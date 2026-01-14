LIVE: Silver Price (Jan 14) Extends Rally, Crosses Record Rs 2.90 Lakh/kg
Check the latest silver price on January 14, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Jan 14 2026: Silver futures jumped to a new record of Rs 2,90,000 per kg on Wednesday, following strong global trends, as concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance and rising tensions in Iran boosted safe-haven demand.
According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver extended its rally for the third straight session, rising from Rs 6,000, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 2,71,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes), taking its total gain over the last three trading sessions to Rs 21,000, or 8.4 per cent, while prices have climbed Rs 32,000, or 13.4 per cent. So far, this year, from the December 31, 2025 level of Rs 2,39,000 per kg.
Traders said the surge was driven by sustained demand for safe-haven assets amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty. The record-breaking rally in precious metals continues to gain momentum, supported by persistent safe-haven buying that is keeping the broader bullish trend intact, with prolonged geopolitical tensions - most recently centred on Iran fueling investor interest, said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 14
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 307 per gram and Rs 307,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|307
|307,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|307
|307,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|307
|307,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|307
|307,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|307
|307,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|307
|307,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|290
|290,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.