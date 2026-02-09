Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 9 2026: Silver prices staged a sharp comeback on Monday, surging nearly 5 per cent in futures trade amid a weaker US dollar and renewed safe-haven buying. Gold also advanced, but the white metal led the rally.

Silver’s rebound follows a historic sell-off that had erased nearly half of its value in recent weeks. According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, investor interest returned as the US dollar weakened, pushing traders back towards precious metals.

He added that improved global sentiment also supported prices after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling coalition secured a landslide victory in Japan’s weekend elections, paving the way for expansionary fiscal measures.

Meanwhile, US-Iran talks in Oman offered some stability to global markets, though Tehran maintained its stance on continuing nuclear fuel enrichment.

Market participants are now awaiting key US jobs and inflation data for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week’s extreme volatility in precious metals was largely driven by speculative activity from Chinese traders.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 9

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

