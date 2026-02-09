Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Continue Their Climb (Feb 9), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Continue Their Climb (Feb 9), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 9, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 9 2026: Silver prices staged a sharp comeback on Monday, surging nearly 5 per cent in futures trade amid a weaker US dollar and renewed safe-haven buying. Gold also advanced, but the white metal led the rally.

Silver’s rebound follows a historic sell-off that had erased nearly half of its value in recent weeks. According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, investor interest returned as the US dollar weakened, pushing traders back towards precious metals.

He added that improved global sentiment also supported prices after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling coalition secured a landslide victory in Japan’s weekend elections, paving the way for expansionary fiscal measures.

Meanwhile, US-Iran talks in Oman offered some stability to global markets, though Tehran maintained its stance on continuing nuclear fuel enrichment.

Market participants are now awaiting key US jobs and inflation data for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week’s extreme volatility in precious metals was largely driven by speculative activity from Chinese traders.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 9

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Indore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 300 300,000

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the silver price surge on February 9, 2026?

Silver prices surged due to a weaker US dollar and renewed safe-haven buying. Improved global sentiment and institutional demand also contributed to the rally.

How much did silver prices increase on February 9, 2026?

On the MCX, silver futures for March delivery jumped 4.74%, reaching Rs 2,61,745 per kg. Internationally, Comex silver climbed 6.25% to USD 81.70 per ounce.

What is the silver price in Delhi on February 9, 2026?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

What factors are contributing to investor interest in precious metals?

Investor interest has returned due to a weakening US dollar, which drives traders towards precious metals. Positive global sentiment and sustained institutional demand are also key factors.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
