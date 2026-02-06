Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Silver Prices Continue To Slip (Feb 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 6, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 6 2026: Silver prices came under sharp pressure on Friday, falling more than 3 per cent amid a stronger US dollar and heavy selling in global technology stocks, which dampened risk appetite across commodities.

The weakness in silver coincided with the US dollar heading towards its strongest weekly performance since November, hovering near a two-week high. A firmer dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities costlier for holders of other currencies, reducing their appeal and triggering selling pressure.

Market participants said silver’s sharp pullback has revived concerns over elevated valuations and heightened volatility following its strong rally. However, analysts emphasised that the broader long-term fundamentals for silver remain constructive.

Investment bank JP Morgan cautioned that silver’s rich valuations could result in disproportionate downside during periods of market stress. At the same time, it suggested that any near-term weakness may be cushioned, with prices potentially stabilising ahead of a recovery next year.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 6

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Indore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Salem 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Patna 275 275,000

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices fall on February 6, 2026?

Silver prices dropped over 3% due to a stronger US dollar and heavy selling in global tech stocks, which reduced investor appetite for commodities.

How does a stronger US dollar affect silver prices?

A firmer dollar makes silver more expensive for buyers using other currencies, leading to reduced demand and increased selling pressure.

What is the silver price per gram in Chennai today?

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram.

What are the long-term fundamentals for silver?

Analysts emphasize that the broader long-term fundamentals for silver remain constructive despite recent price weakness.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

