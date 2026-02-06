Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 6 2026: Silver prices came under sharp pressure on Friday, falling more than 3 per cent amid a stronger US dollar and heavy selling in global technology stocks, which dampened risk appetite across commodities.

The weakness in silver coincided with the US dollar heading towards its strongest weekly performance since November, hovering near a two-week high. A firmer dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities costlier for holders of other currencies, reducing their appeal and triggering selling pressure.

Market participants said silver’s sharp pullback has revived concerns over elevated valuations and heightened volatility following its strong rally. However, analysts emphasised that the broader long-term fundamentals for silver remain constructive.

Investment bank JP Morgan cautioned that silver’s rich valuations could result in disproportionate downside during periods of market stress. At the same time, it suggested that any near-term weakness may be cushioned, with prices potentially stabilising ahead of a recovery next year.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 6

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.