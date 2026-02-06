Silver prices dropped over 3% due to a stronger US dollar and heavy selling in global tech stocks, which reduced investor appetite for commodities.
Silver Prices Continue To Slip (Feb 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Today Feb 6 2026: Silver prices came under sharp pressure on Friday, falling more than 3 per cent amid a stronger US dollar and heavy selling in global technology stocks, which dampened risk appetite across commodities.
The weakness in silver coincided with the US dollar heading towards its strongest weekly performance since November, hovering near a two-week high. A firmer dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities costlier for holders of other currencies, reducing their appeal and triggering selling pressure.
Market participants said silver’s sharp pullback has revived concerns over elevated valuations and heightened volatility following its strong rally. However, analysts emphasised that the broader long-term fundamentals for silver remain constructive.
Investment bank JP Morgan cautioned that silver’s rich valuations could result in disproportionate downside during periods of market stress. At the same time, it suggested that any near-term weakness may be cushioned, with prices potentially stabilising ahead of a recovery next year.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 6
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|275
|275,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How does a stronger US dollar affect silver prices?
A firmer dollar makes silver more expensive for buyers using other currencies, leading to reduced demand and increased selling pressure.
What is the silver price per gram in Chennai today?
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram.
What are the long-term fundamentals for silver?
Analysts emphasize that the broader long-term fundamentals for silver remain constructive despite recent price weakness.