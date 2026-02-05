Silver prices experienced heavy selling pressure, dropping over 8% in intraday trade despite early gains. This sharp fall indicates significant volatility and profit booking by traders.
Silver Prices Today Feb 5 2026: Silver prices came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, plunging more than 8 per cent in intraday trade after failing to sustain early gains, even as gold also slipped moderately.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery dropped 8.39 per cent to Rs 2,46,283 per kg around 10.25 AM. The white metal had surged nearly 6 per cent in early morning trade but quickly reversed course as aggressive profit booking set in.
The sharp fall marks a significant bout of volatility, with traders unwinding positions after recent strong advances. Despite the correction, analysts said the broader structure in silver remains constructive, supported by steady industrial demand and persistent supply constraints.
Market participants noted that early-week weakness in bullion was absorbed after investors digested the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Federal Reserve Chairman. However, geopolitical tensions continue to influence sentiment. Safe-haven interest remains in focus following reports that US forces shot down an Iranian drone, even as diplomatic talks between the US and Iran are scheduled for Friday.
Overall, despite Thursday’s sharp decline, silver’s longer-term fundamentals remain intact, with industrial demand and constrained supply expected to remain key drivers.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 5
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|300
|300,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Geopolitical tensions, including reports of a US drone being shot down by Iran, influenced safe-haven sentiment. Investors also digested the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Federal Reserve Chairman.
Despite the day's decline, analysts believe the broader structure for silver remains constructive. Steady industrial demand and persistent supply constraints are expected to support prices.
In major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune, silver was priced at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg on February 5, 2026.