Silver Prices Provide Some Relief And Fall Today (Feb 5), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 5, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today Feb 5 2026: Silver prices came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, plunging more than 8 per cent in intraday trade after failing to sustain early gains, even as gold also slipped moderately.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery dropped 8.39 per cent to Rs 2,46,283 per kg around 10.25 AM. The white metal had surged nearly 6 per cent in early morning trade but quickly reversed course as aggressive profit booking set in.

The sharp fall marks a significant bout of volatility, with traders unwinding positions after recent strong advances. Despite the correction, analysts said the broader structure in silver remains constructive, supported by steady industrial demand and persistent supply constraints.

Market participants noted that early-week weakness in bullion was absorbed after investors digested the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Federal Reserve Chairman. However, geopolitical tensions continue to influence sentiment. Safe-haven interest remains in focus following reports that US forces shot down an Iranian drone, even as diplomatic talks between the US and Iran are scheduled for Friday.

Overall, despite Thursday’s sharp decline, silver’s longer-term fundamentals remain intact, with industrial demand and constrained supply expected to remain key drivers.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Indore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 300 300,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the silver price movement on February 5, 2026?

Silver prices experienced heavy selling pressure, dropping over 8% in intraday trade despite early gains. This sharp fall indicates significant volatility and profit booking by traders.

What factors influenced silver prices on February 5, 2026?

Geopolitical tensions, including reports of a US drone being shot down by Iran, influenced safe-haven sentiment. Investors also digested the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Federal Reserve Chairman.

What is the long-term outlook for silver prices?

Despite the day's decline, analysts believe the broader structure for silver remains constructive. Steady industrial demand and persistent supply constraints are expected to support prices.

What was the silver price in major Indian cities on February 5, 2026?

In major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune, silver was priced at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg on February 5, 2026.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
