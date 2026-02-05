Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 5 2026: Silver prices came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, plunging more than 8 per cent in intraday trade after failing to sustain early gains, even as gold also slipped moderately.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery dropped 8.39 per cent to Rs 2,46,283 per kg around 10.25 AM. The white metal had surged nearly 6 per cent in early morning trade but quickly reversed course as aggressive profit booking set in.

The sharp fall marks a significant bout of volatility, with traders unwinding positions after recent strong advances. Despite the correction, analysts said the broader structure in silver remains constructive, supported by steady industrial demand and persistent supply constraints.

Market participants noted that early-week weakness in bullion was absorbed after investors digested the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Federal Reserve Chairman. However, geopolitical tensions continue to influence sentiment. Safe-haven interest remains in focus following reports that US forces shot down an Iranian drone, even as diplomatic talks between the US and Iran are scheduled for Friday.

Overall, despite Thursday’s sharp decline, silver’s longer-term fundamentals remain intact, with industrial demand and constrained supply expected to remain key drivers.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

