Silver prices surged due to strong spot demand and a softer US dollar. Safe-haven buying also increased amid rising geopolitical tensions and a partial US government shutdown.
Silver Prices Reverse Course And Rally Ahead (Feb 4), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on Feb 4, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Feb 4 2026: Silver prices soared sharply on Wednesday, February 4, staging a powerful rebound in morning trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) amid strong spot demand and a softer US dollar.
"Gold and silver prices rebounded from their recent lows, climbing back above $5,000 and $87, respectively, after two consecutive sessions of sharp selling. Markets have largely absorbed the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman," Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, pointed out.
He added that safe-haven buying gained momentum amid rising geopolitical tensions after US forces shot down an Iranian drone, even though diplomatic discussions are expected to continue. "Support also came from a partial U.S. government shutdown and profit-taking in the dollar index from its highs," said Kalantri.
Bullion prices had recovered on Tuesday after witnessing sharp swings in the previous session, triggered by shifting expectations around Federal Reserve leadership following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh. With limited major macroeconomic triggers ahead, investors returned to safe-haven assets, boosting silver along with gold.
Silver’s sharp surge on Wednesday highlights renewed investor appetite for the white metal, supported by safe-haven flows and currency movements.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 3
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|320
|320,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused silver prices to surge on February 4th?
How did the nomination of Kevin Warsh affect silver prices?
The market largely absorbed the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman, which allowed gold and silver prices to rebound from recent lows.
What was the silver price in major Indian cities on February 3rd?
On February 3rd, silver prices were Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg in all major Indian cities mentioned, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
What are the key factors driving renewed investor appetite for silver?
Renewed investor appetite for silver is supported by safe-haven flows, currency movements, and a general return to precious metals as stable assets.