Silver Prices Reverse Course And Rally Ahead (Feb 4), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 4, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today Feb 4 2026: Silver prices soared sharply on Wednesday, February 4, staging a powerful rebound in morning trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) amid strong spot demand and a softer US dollar.

"Gold and silver prices rebounded from their recent lows, climbing back above $5,000 and $87, respectively, after two consecutive sessions of sharp selling. Markets have largely absorbed the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman," Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, pointed out.

He added that safe-haven buying gained momentum amid rising geopolitical tensions after US forces shot down an Iranian drone, even though diplomatic discussions are expected to continue. "Support also came from a partial U.S. government shutdown and profit-taking in the dollar index from its highs," said Kalantri.

Bullion prices had recovered on Tuesday after witnessing sharp swings in the previous session, triggered by shifting expectations around Federal Reserve leadership following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh. With limited major macroeconomic triggers ahead, investors returned to safe-haven assets, boosting silver along with gold.

Silver’s sharp surge on Wednesday highlights renewed investor appetite for the white metal, supported by safe-haven flows and currency movements.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Indore 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Salem 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Patna 320 320,000

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused silver prices to surge on February 4th?

Silver prices surged due to strong spot demand and a softer US dollar. Safe-haven buying also increased amid rising geopolitical tensions and a partial US government shutdown.

How did the nomination of Kevin Warsh affect silver prices?

The market largely absorbed the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman, which allowed gold and silver prices to rebound from recent lows.

What was the silver price in major Indian cities on February 3rd?

On February 3rd, silver prices were Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg in all major Indian cities mentioned, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

What are the key factors driving renewed investor appetite for silver?

Renewed investor appetite for silver is supported by safe-haven flows, currency movements, and a general return to precious metals as stable assets.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
