Silver Prices Today Feb 4 2026: Silver prices soared sharply on Wednesday, February 4, staging a powerful rebound in morning trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) amid strong spot demand and a softer US dollar.

"Gold and silver prices rebounded from their recent lows, climbing back above $5,000 and $87, respectively, after two consecutive sessions of sharp selling. Markets have largely absorbed the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman," Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, pointed out.

He added that safe-haven buying gained momentum amid rising geopolitical tensions after US forces shot down an Iranian drone, even though diplomatic discussions are expected to continue. "Support also came from a partial U.S. government shutdown and profit-taking in the dollar index from its highs," said Kalantri.

Bullion prices had recovered on Tuesday after witnessing sharp swings in the previous session, triggered by shifting expectations around Federal Reserve leadership following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh. With limited major macroeconomic triggers ahead, investors returned to safe-haven assets, boosting silver along with gold.

Silver’s sharp surge on Wednesday highlights renewed investor appetite for the white metal, supported by safe-haven flows and currency movements.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

To check Gold price in India today, click here.