Silver prices declined due to renewed strength in the US dollar and shifting global cues. Investors also booked profits and reassessed positions after a recent rally.
Silver Prices Slip Marginally (Feb 3), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on Feb 3, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Feb 3 2026: Silver prices declined on Tuesday, reversing part of the recent rally as investors turned cautious amid renewed strength in the US dollar and shifting global cues.
The white metal, which functions both as a precious and industrial commodity, has witnessed sharp volatility in recent sessions. After a strong rebound earlier, prices came under pressure today as traders booked profits and reassessed positions.
Silver had previously gained momentum following safe-haven demand and broader precious metal strength. However, renewed firmness in the US dollar reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets, making silver relatively more expensive for overseas buyers and prompting selling activity.
Market sentiment had earlier been influenced by developments around US Federal Reserve leadership after President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to head the central bank. The nomination initially triggered swings in currency and bullion markets. As expectations around monetary policy continue to evolve, silver remains highly sensitive to dollar movements and interest rate outlook.
In addition, broader geopolitical developments, including the recently announced trade deal between the US and India, which reduces US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and easing trade barriers, have kept investors alert to shifting risk dynamics.
Analysts note that while the broader structure in precious metals remains supported by industrial demand and safe-haven interest, short-term corrections are natural after sharp rallies. Silver, in particular, tends to witness amplified moves due to its dual role as both an investment and industrial metal.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 3
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|280
|280,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices decline on February 3, 2026?
What is the silver price in Delhi on February 3, 2026?
The silver price in Delhi on February 3, 2026, is Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
How do US Federal Reserve leadership expectations affect silver prices?
Market sentiment around Federal Reserve leadership can trigger swings in bullion markets. Silver prices remain sensitive to evolving monetary policy expectations and interest rate outlooks.
What is the impact of the US-India trade deal on silver prices?
The US-India trade deal, which includes tariff reductions and changes in oil purchases, keeps investors alert to shifting risk dynamics, potentially influencing silver prices.