Silver Prices Slip Marginally (Feb 3), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Today Feb 3 2026: Silver prices declined on Tuesday, reversing part of the recent rally as investors turned cautious amid renewed strength in the US dollar and shifting global cues.

The white metal, which functions both as a precious and industrial commodity, has witnessed sharp volatility in recent sessions. After a strong rebound earlier, prices came under pressure today as traders booked profits and reassessed positions.

Silver had previously gained momentum following safe-haven demand and broader precious metal strength. However, renewed firmness in the US dollar reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets, making silver relatively more expensive for overseas buyers and prompting selling activity.

Market sentiment had earlier been influenced by developments around US Federal Reserve leadership after President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to head the central bank. The nomination initially triggered swings in currency and bullion markets. As expectations around monetary policy continue to evolve, silver remains highly sensitive to dollar movements and interest rate outlook.

In addition, broader geopolitical developments, including the recently announced trade deal between the US and India, which reduces US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and easing trade barriers, have kept investors alert to shifting risk dynamics.

Analysts note that while the broader structure in precious metals remains supported by industrial demand and safe-haven interest, short-term corrections are natural after sharp rallies. Silver, in particular, tends to witness amplified moves due to its dual role as both an investment and industrial metal.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

