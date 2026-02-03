Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Slip Marginally (Feb 3), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Slip Marginally (Feb 3), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 3, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 3 2026: Silver prices declined on Tuesday, reversing part of the recent rally as investors turned cautious amid renewed strength in the US dollar and shifting global cues.

The white metal, which functions both as a precious and industrial commodity, has witnessed sharp volatility in recent sessions. After a strong rebound earlier, prices came under pressure today as traders booked profits and reassessed positions.

Silver had previously gained momentum following safe-haven demand and broader precious metal strength. However, renewed firmness in the US dollar reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets, making silver relatively more expensive for overseas buyers and prompting selling activity.

Market sentiment had earlier been influenced by developments around US Federal Reserve leadership after President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to head the central bank. The nomination initially triggered swings in currency and bullion markets. As expectations around monetary policy continue to evolve, silver remains highly sensitive to dollar movements and interest rate outlook.

In addition, broader geopolitical developments, including the recently announced trade deal between the US and India, which reduces US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and easing trade barriers, have kept investors alert to shifting risk dynamics.

Analysts note that while the broader structure in precious metals remains supported by industrial demand and safe-haven interest, short-term corrections are natural after sharp rallies. Silver, in particular, tends to witness amplified moves due to its dual role as both an investment and industrial metal.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Indore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Salem 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Patna 280 280,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices decline on February 3, 2026?

Silver prices declined due to renewed strength in the US dollar and shifting global cues. Investors also booked profits and reassessed positions after a recent rally.

What is the silver price in Delhi on February 3, 2026?

The silver price in Delhi on February 3, 2026, is Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

How do US Federal Reserve leadership expectations affect silver prices?

Market sentiment around Federal Reserve leadership can trigger swings in bullion markets. Silver prices remain sensitive to evolving monetary policy expectations and interest rate outlooks.

What is the impact of the US-India trade deal on silver prices?

The US-India trade deal, which includes tariff reductions and changes in oil purchases, keeps investors alert to shifting risk dynamics, potentially influencing silver prices.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Safe for Agriculture, Dairy; Govt Promises Full Transparency in Parliament
Breaking News: Govt Ready for Discussion on India‑US Trade Deal, Nadda Calls Opposition ‘Irresponsible & Anti-National’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget