Silver Prices On The Rise (Feb 27), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 27, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 02:14 PM (IST)

Silver Prices Today Feb 27 2026: Silver prices rallied sharply on Friday, gaining over 3 per cent in futures trade amid escalating US-Iran tensions and a marginal pullback in the US dollar, which lifted safe-haven demand.

Geopolitical uncertainty intensified after US-Iran nuclear negotiations were extended without tangible progress. The build-up of US troops and fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and weapons exports further heightened tensions, prompting investors to seek refuge in precious metals.

The dollar index eased 0.04 per cent to 97.76, making dollar-denominated commodities relatively cheaper for overseas buyers. However, the marginal dip followed a recent rally that had lifted the greenback to four-week highs.

An analyst said structural support for MCX silver is placed in the Rs 2,25,000-Rs 2,35,000 range. A sustained hold above this zone could pave the way for an upward move towards Rs 3,00,000-Rs 3,25,000 in the medium term.

Despite short-term volatility, the broader outlook for silver remains constructive, supported by geopolitical risks and resilient demand trends.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 27

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
