Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Climb (Feb 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Climb (Feb 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 25, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 25 2026: Silver prices rallied sharply on Wednesday, supported by rising global trade uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and continued weakness in the US dollar.

In global markets, silver tracked gains in precious metals as investors increased safe-haven exposure amid persisting US-Iran tensions and uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Iran “the world's no 1 sponsor of terrorism” while indicating he preferred a diplomatic resolution. A third round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran is scheduled in Geneva on February 27.

The US dollar continued to weaken after the US Supreme Court struck down high tariffs imposed last week. The dollar index eased 0.17 per cent to 97.68, making dollar-denominated commodities more attractive for overseas buyers.

Analysts noted that sustained central bank gold purchases, including the People's Bank of China’s fifteenth consecutive month of buying in January, are supporting overall bullion sentiment.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 25

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the sharp rally in silver prices on Wednesday, February 25, 2026?

Silver prices rallied due to rising global trade uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening US dollar. These factors increased investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Why is the US dollar weakening?

The US dollar weakened after the US Supreme Court struck down high tariffs. This decline makes dollar-denominated commodities, like silver, more attractive to international buyers.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 285 per gram. This price applies to both per gram and per kg rates.

How are central bank purchases influencing silver prices?

Sustained central bank gold purchases, such as the People's Bank of China's ongoing buying, are positively impacting overall sentiment for bullion, which can indirectly support silver prices.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Silver Prices Climb (Feb 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Climb (Feb 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Remain On The Rise (Feb 25), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Remain On The Rise (Feb 25), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission Before Holi: Will Salaries Jump With Higher Fitment Factor?
8th Pay Commission Before Holi: Will Salaries Jump With Higher Fitment Factor?
Personal Finance
Free LPG Cylinder Benefit This Holi For Eligible Residents - Check Details
Free LPG Cylinder Benefit This Holi For Eligible Residents - Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism as BJP Leaders Highlight Alleged Pattern of Constant Opposition
Exclusive: Dhami Reflects on 4.5-Year Tenure as Uttarakhand CM, Highlights Achievements & Kumbh Prep
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget