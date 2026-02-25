Silver Prices Climb (Feb 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 25 2026: Silver prices rallied sharply on Wednesday, supported by rising global trade uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and continued weakness in the US dollar.

In global markets, silver tracked gains in precious metals as investors increased safe-haven exposure amid persisting US-Iran tensions and uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Iran “the world's no 1 sponsor of terrorism” while indicating he preferred a diplomatic resolution. A third round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran is scheduled in Geneva on February 27.

The US dollar continued to weaken after the US Supreme Court struck down high tariffs imposed last week. The dollar index eased 0.17 per cent to 97.68, making dollar-denominated commodities more attractive for overseas buyers.

Analysts noted that sustained central bank gold purchases, including the People's Bank of China’s fifteenth consecutive month of buying in January, are supporting overall bullion sentiment.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 25

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

