Silver prices rallied due to rising global trade uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening US dollar. These factors increased investor demand for safe-haven assets.
Silver Prices Climb (Feb 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on Feb 25, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Feb 25 2026: Silver prices rallied sharply on Wednesday, supported by rising global trade uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and continued weakness in the US dollar.
In global markets, silver tracked gains in precious metals as investors increased safe-haven exposure amid persisting US-Iran tensions and uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Iran “the world's no 1 sponsor of terrorism” while indicating he preferred a diplomatic resolution. A third round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran is scheduled in Geneva on February 27.
The US dollar continued to weaken after the US Supreme Court struck down high tariffs imposed last week. The dollar index eased 0.17 per cent to 97.68, making dollar-denominated commodities more attractive for overseas buyers.
Analysts noted that sustained central bank gold purchases, including the People's Bank of China’s fifteenth consecutive month of buying in January, are supporting overall bullion sentiment.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 25
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|285
|285,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the sharp rally in silver prices on Wednesday, February 25, 2026?
Why is the US dollar weakening?
The US dollar weakened after the US Supreme Court struck down high tariffs. This decline makes dollar-denominated commodities, like silver, more attractive to international buyers.
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?
The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 285 per gram. This price applies to both per gram and per kg rates.
How are central bank purchases influencing silver prices?
Sustained central bank gold purchases, such as the People's Bank of China's ongoing buying, are positively impacting overall sentiment for bullion, which can indirectly support silver prices.