Silver Prices Touch Rs 3 Lakh Per Kg (Feb 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Touch Rs 3 Lakh Per Kg (Feb 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 23, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 23 2026: Silver prices rallied sharply on Monday, tracking strong gains in global markets as renewed tariff tensions boosted safe-haven demand.

While gold also advanced, the broader momentum in precious metals lifted sentiment across the complex. On the international front, Comex silver moved higher alongside gold, as investors sought refuge in defensive assets amid rising geopolitical and trade-related uncertainty.

Market participants reacted after US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that global tariffs would be raised from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, following the US Supreme Court’s rejection of his reciprocal tariffs. Trump said the revised duties would take effect immediately, although it remained unclear whether a formal executive order had been signed.

According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, renewed tariff worries triggered fresh safe-haven flows into precious metals.

Adding to uncertainty, India postponed negotiations to finalise an interim trade deal with Washington. Investors are also closely watching developments around Iran, amid concerns of a potential US military strike as nuclear talks remain stalled. However, negotiators are scheduled to reconvene in Geneva on Thursday.

The renewed geopolitical risk premium and trade tensions helped silver extend its upward move, with volatility expected to persist in the near term.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 23

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Indore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 300 300,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices rally sharply on February 23, 2026?

Silver prices rallied due to renewed tariff tensions, which boosted safe-haven demand. This, combined with broader gains in global precious metal markets, lifted overall sentiment.

What specific event triggered the renewed tariff tensions?

US President Donald Trump announced an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%. This followed the US Supreme Court's rejection of his reciprocal tariffs and was set to take effect immediately.

What are the silver prices in major Indian cities on February 23, 2026?

In major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, the silver price is Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg on February 23, 2026.

Are there any other factors influencing silver prices?

Yes, India's postponement of trade deal negotiations with Washington and concerns over potential US military action in Iran due to stalled nuclear talks also contributed to market uncertainty.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 23 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
