Silver Prices Touch Rs 3 Lakh Per Kg (Feb 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Today Feb 23 2026: Silver prices rallied sharply on Monday, tracking strong gains in global markets as renewed tariff tensions boosted safe-haven demand.
While gold also advanced, the broader momentum in precious metals lifted sentiment across the complex. On the international front, Comex silver moved higher alongside gold, as investors sought refuge in defensive assets amid rising geopolitical and trade-related uncertainty.
Market participants reacted after US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that global tariffs would be raised from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, following the US Supreme Court’s rejection of his reciprocal tariffs. Trump said the revised duties would take effect immediately, although it remained unclear whether a formal executive order had been signed.
According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, renewed tariff worries triggered fresh safe-haven flows into precious metals.
Adding to uncertainty, India postponed negotiations to finalise an interim trade deal with Washington. Investors are also closely watching developments around Iran, amid concerns of a potential US military strike as nuclear talks remain stalled. However, negotiators are scheduled to reconvene in Geneva on Thursday.
The renewed geopolitical risk premium and trade tensions helped silver extend its upward move, with volatility expected to persist in the near term.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 23
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|300
|300,000
