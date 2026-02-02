The current silver price in Delhi on February 2, 2026, is Rs 300 per gram.
Silver Prices Continue To Fall After Budget 2026, Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on Feb 2, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Feb 2 2026: Silver prices in India showed signs of stabilisation on February 2 after weeks of sharp swings, as global cues began playing a more decisive role in shaping market sentiment. After touching record levels earlier this month, the white metal has entered a consolidation phase, trading within a tighter range and indicating a pause in the recent rally.
January turned out to be one of the most volatile months for silver in recent times. Prices surged sharply at the start of the year, supported by global uncertainty, a softer US dollar and increased demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and economic concerns.
Analysts said bullion prices came under pressure due to a stronger US dollar, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s indication that interest rate cuts were unlikely in the near term. The remarks dampened expectations of easier monetary policy, weighing on gold and silver prices.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 2
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|300
|300,000
