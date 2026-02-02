Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 2 2026: Silver prices in India showed signs of stabilisation on February 2 after weeks of sharp swings, as global cues began playing a more decisive role in shaping market sentiment. After touching record levels earlier this month, the white metal has entered a consolidation phase, trading within a tighter range and indicating a pause in the recent rally.

January turned out to be one of the most volatile months for silver in recent times. Prices surged sharply at the start of the year, supported by global uncertainty, a softer US dollar and increased demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and economic concerns.

Analysts said bullion prices came under pressure due to a stronger US dollar, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s indication that interest rate cuts were unlikely in the near term. The remarks dampened expectations of easier monetary policy, weighing on gold and silver prices.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 2

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

