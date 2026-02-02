Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Silver Prices Continue To Fall After Budget 2026, Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Continue To Fall After Budget 2026, Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 2, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today Feb 2 2026: Silver prices in India showed signs of stabilisation on February 2 after weeks of sharp swings, as global cues began playing a more decisive role in shaping market sentiment. After touching record levels earlier this month, the white metal has entered a consolidation phase, trading within a tighter range and indicating a pause in the recent rally.

January turned out to be one of the most volatile months for silver in recent times. Prices surged sharply at the start of the year, supported by global uncertainty, a softer US dollar and increased demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and economic concerns.

Analysts said bullion prices came under pressure due to a stronger US dollar, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s indication that interest rate cuts were unlikely in the near term. The remarks dampened expectations of easier monetary policy, weighing on gold and silver prices.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 2

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Indore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 300 300,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on February 2, 2026?

The current silver price in Delhi on February 2, 2026, is Rs 300 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
