Silver Prices Bleed Today (Feb 18), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 18, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 18 2026: Silver prices today witnessed sharp volatility, even as gold slipped, with global cues and currency movements shaping sentiment in the precious metals market.

In overseas markets, silver remained volatile, while gold traded below the $4,900 level as softer US Treasury yields offered limited support. A firmer US dollar further influenced price action, with the dollar index rising 0.10 per cent to 97.25, making dollar-denominated bullion costlier for other currency holders.

Easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also reduced safe-haven demand. Talks in Geneva resulted in an understanding on guiding principles for future nuclear negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the discussions as more constructive, though he clarified that a final agreement is not imminent and urged the US to stop threats of force.

Market participants noted that thin liquidity due to Lunar New Year holidays in parts of Asia capped broader momentum.

Analysts said silver’s heightened volatility reflects demand-supply imbalances and bouts of profit booking following steep gains over the past year. Despite near-term swings, institutional interest in precious metals remains steady, with gold ETF holdings continuing to edge higher and physical demand resilient in India and China.

From a technical perspective, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,24,400 and Rs 2,18,800, while resistance is placed at Rs 2,32,200 and Rs 2,36,000.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 18

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Indore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 255 255,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the silver price in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

What factors are influencing silver prices?

Silver prices are influenced by global cues, currency movements, and demand-supply imbalances. Geopolitical tensions and profit booking also play a role.

What are the technical support and resistance levels for MCX silver?

MCX silver has support at Rs 2,24,400 and Rs 2,18,800. Resistance is placed at Rs 2,32,200 and Rs 2,36,000.

Why did silver prices experience sharp volatility today?

Sharp volatility in silver prices is attributed to demand-supply imbalances and profit booking following recent gains. Thin liquidity also capped momentum.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
