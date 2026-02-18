The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Prices Bleed Today (Feb 18), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on Feb 18, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Feb 18 2026: Silver prices today witnessed sharp volatility, even as gold slipped, with global cues and currency movements shaping sentiment in the precious metals market.
In overseas markets, silver remained volatile, while gold traded below the $4,900 level as softer US Treasury yields offered limited support. A firmer US dollar further influenced price action, with the dollar index rising 0.10 per cent to 97.25, making dollar-denominated bullion costlier for other currency holders.
Easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also reduced safe-haven demand. Talks in Geneva resulted in an understanding on guiding principles for future nuclear negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the discussions as more constructive, though he clarified that a final agreement is not imminent and urged the US to stop threats of force.
Market participants noted that thin liquidity due to Lunar New Year holidays in parts of Asia capped broader momentum.
Analysts said silver’s heightened volatility reflects demand-supply imbalances and bouts of profit booking following steep gains over the past year. Despite near-term swings, institutional interest in precious metals remains steady, with gold ETF holdings continuing to edge higher and physical demand resilient in India and China.
From a technical perspective, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,24,400 and Rs 2,18,800, while resistance is placed at Rs 2,32,200 and Rs 2,36,000.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 18
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|255
|255,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What factors are influencing silver prices?
Silver prices are influenced by global cues, currency movements, and demand-supply imbalances. Geopolitical tensions and profit booking also play a role.
What are the technical support and resistance levels for MCX silver?
MCX silver has support at Rs 2,24,400 and Rs 2,18,800. Resistance is placed at Rs 2,32,200 and Rs 2,36,000.
Sharp volatility in silver prices is attributed to demand-supply imbalances and profit booking following recent gains. Thin liquidity also capped momentum.