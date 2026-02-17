Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 17 2026: Silver prices came under pressure on Tuesday, falling nearly 2 per cent in the national capital as traders booked profits following the recent rally, while global cues remained mixed.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver declined by Rs 5,000, or 1.96 per cent, to Rs 2,50,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes), down from Rs 2,55,000 per kg on Friday.

Market participants said the white metal began the week on a softer note as investors locked in gains after the weekend surge. However, downside was cushioned by ongoing central bank buying, safe-haven demand amid a correction in technology and AI stocks, and a weaker dollar index, said Gaurvav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

In the international market, spot silver slipped nearly 1 per cent to $76.94 per ounce, reflecting subdued sentiment.

Analysts noted that trading activity remained relatively thin with Chinese markets closed for Lunar New Year holidays. Chinese investors have been key drivers of recent volatility in silver, and their absence contributed to lighter volumes.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said traders are now focused on key macroeconomic triggers, including the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index due on February 20, along with Federal Open Market Committee minutes, US advance GDP data and flash PMI readings from major economies, which could influence rate-cut expectations and direction in precious metals.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 17

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

