Silver Prices Continue To Fall (Feb 17), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 17, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today Feb 17 2026: Silver prices came under pressure on Tuesday, falling nearly 2 per cent in the national capital as traders booked profits following the recent rally, while global cues remained mixed.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver declined by Rs 5,000, or 1.96 per cent, to Rs 2,50,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes), down from Rs 2,55,000 per kg on Friday.

Market participants said the white metal began the week on a softer note as investors locked in gains after the weekend surge. However, downside was cushioned by ongoing central bank buying, safe-haven demand amid a correction in technology and AI stocks, and a weaker dollar index, said Gaurvav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

In the international market, spot silver slipped nearly 1 per cent to $76.94 per ounce, reflecting subdued sentiment.

Analysts noted that trading activity remained relatively thin with Chinese markets closed for Lunar New Year holidays. Chinese investors have been key drivers of recent volatility in silver, and their absence contributed to lighter volumes.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said traders are now focused on key macroeconomic triggers, including the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index due on February 20, along with Federal Open Market Committee minutes, US advance GDP data and flash PMI readings from major economies, which could influence rate-cut expectations and direction in precious metals.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 17

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused silver prices to fall on February 17, 2026?

Silver prices declined due to profit booking by traders after a recent rally. Global cues were mixed, and the white metal started the week on a softer note as investors locked in gains.

What was the price of silver in the national capital on February 17, 2026?

In the national capital, silver declined by Rs 5,000 or 1.96 per cent to Rs 2,50,000 per kg on February 17, 2026.

How did the international silver market perform on February 17, 2026?

Spot silver slipped nearly 1 per cent to $76.94 per ounce in the international market, reflecting subdued sentiment.

What factors are influencing current silver prices?

Factors include ongoing central bank buying, safe-haven demand amid stock market corrections, and a weaker dollar index. Chinese market closures also contributed to lighter trading volumes.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
