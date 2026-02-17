Silver prices declined due to profit booking by traders after a recent rally. Global cues were mixed, and the white metal started the week on a softer note as investors locked in gains.
Silver Prices Continue To Fall (Feb 17), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Today Feb 17 2026: Silver prices came under pressure on Tuesday, falling nearly 2 per cent in the national capital as traders booked profits following the recent rally, while global cues remained mixed.
According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver declined by Rs 5,000, or 1.96 per cent, to Rs 2,50,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes), down from Rs 2,55,000 per kg on Friday.
Market participants said the white metal began the week on a softer note as investors locked in gains after the weekend surge. However, downside was cushioned by ongoing central bank buying, safe-haven demand amid a correction in technology and AI stocks, and a weaker dollar index, said Gaurvav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.
In the international market, spot silver slipped nearly 1 per cent to $76.94 per ounce, reflecting subdued sentiment.
Analysts noted that trading activity remained relatively thin with Chinese markets closed for Lunar New Year holidays. Chinese investors have been key drivers of recent volatility in silver, and their absence contributed to lighter volumes.
Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said traders are now focused on key macroeconomic triggers, including the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index due on February 20, along with Federal Open Market Committee minutes, US advance GDP data and flash PMI readings from major economies, which could influence rate-cut expectations and direction in precious metals.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 17
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000
