Silver Prices Take A Hit Today (Feb 16), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Today Feb 16 2026: Silver prices remained under pressure on Monday and are likely to stay volatile in the coming week as investors track key US economic indicators and signals from the Federal Reserve on the future interest rate path.
Analysts said precious metals are entering a consolidation phase, with markets closely watching US inflation data, GDP readings, labour market numbers and the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting for direction.
On the domestic front, silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined Rs 5,532, or 2.2 per cent, over the past week, reflecting bouts of profit-taking and two-way price swings.
Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG, Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, said silver is witnessing consolidative moves, though volatility is expected to persist amid incoming US GDP and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, along with commentary from Fed officials.
Mer said silver also felt the impact of the recent technology-led global equity sell-off, which dampened overall risk appetite. At the same time, central bank buying trends, safe-haven flows amid broader market uncertainty and a softer dollar index provided intermittent support.
Analysts expect silver to remain largely range-bound in the near term, with price action dictated by US macroeconomic data and evolving expectations around Federal Reserve policy.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 16
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|268
|268,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|268
|268,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|268
|268,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|268
|268,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|268
|268,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|280
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|268
|268,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current trend for silver prices?
What domestic factors are influencing silver prices?
Silver futures on the MCX have declined over the past week due to profit-taking and price swings. Analysts note consolidative moves with expected continued volatility.
What external factors are impacting silver prices?
A global equity sell-off has dampened risk appetite for silver. However, central bank buying, safe-haven flows, and a softer dollar index are providing support.
Where can I find the silver price in major Indian cities today?
Silver prices vary across major Indian cities. For example, in Delhi, it's Rs 268 per gram, while in Chennai, it's Rs 280 per gram.