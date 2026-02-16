Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 16 2026: Silver prices remained under pressure on Monday and are likely to stay volatile in the coming week as investors track key US economic indicators and signals from the Federal Reserve on the future interest rate path.

Analysts said precious metals are entering a consolidation phase, with markets closely watching US inflation data, GDP readings, labour market numbers and the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting for direction.

On the domestic front, silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined Rs 5,532, or 2.2 per cent, over the past week, reflecting bouts of profit-taking and two-way price swings.

Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG, Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, said silver is witnessing consolidative moves, though volatility is expected to persist amid incoming US GDP and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, along with commentary from Fed officials.

Mer said silver also felt the impact of the recent technology-led global equity sell-off, which dampened overall risk appetite. At the same time, central bank buying trends, safe-haven flows amid broader market uncertainty and a softer dollar index provided intermittent support.

Analysts expect silver to remain largely range-bound in the near term, with price action dictated by US macroeconomic data and evolving expectations around Federal Reserve policy.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 16

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

