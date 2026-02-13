Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Slip Today (Feb 13), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Slip Today (Feb 13), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 13, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 13 2026: Silver prices continued to slide on Friday, following recent sharp declines as volatility persisted in the precious metals market and gold remained under pressure.

Market participants said silver has immediate support at Rs 2,42,000 per kg on the MCX. Despite the recent turbulence, analysts believe the broader uptrend remains intact, with the pullback seen as profit booking rather than a shift in underlying fundamentals.

In international trade, COMEX silver was hovering in the $73–$84 range after retreating sharply from record highs above $121. Analysts said structural supply deficits and steady industrial demand continue to provide medium- to long-term support for the white metal.

The US dollar index edged up 0.03 per cent to 97, compared with 96.93 in the previous session, limiting gains in dollar-denominated commodities.

Investors are closely watching US inflation data due later on Friday for further cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory, which could influence near-term direction in silver prices.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 13

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Indore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Salem 280 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Patna 280 280,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current silver price in major Indian cities on February 13, 2026?

On February 13, 2026, silver prices in most major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Mysore, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada are Rs 280 per gram, or Rs 280,000 per kg.

What is the immediate support level for silver on the MCX?

Market participants have indicated that silver has immediate support at Rs 2,42,000 per kg on the MCX.

What is the international price range for COMEX silver?

COMEX silver is currently trading in the $73-$84 range, after a significant retreat from its record highs above $121.

What factors are providing medium- to long-term support for silver prices?

Structural supply deficits and consistent industrial demand are identified as key factors providing medium- to long-term support for the white metal.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Election: BNP Storms to Power in Bangladesh Polls
New Chapter Ahead: BNP Eyes Pragmatic Ties with India
Message of Partnership: Dhaka Responds Swiftly to India’s Congratulations
Power Shift in Dhaka: BNP’s Massive Mandate Reshapes Bangladesh Politics
Shootout in Usmanpur: Delhi Police Arrests Three After Fierce Exchange of Fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget