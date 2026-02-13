On February 13, 2026, silver prices in most major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Mysore, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada are Rs 280 per gram, or Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Prices Slip Today (Feb 13), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Today Feb 13 2026: Silver prices continued to slide on Friday, following recent sharp declines as volatility persisted in the precious metals market and gold remained under pressure.
Market participants said silver has immediate support at Rs 2,42,000 per kg on the MCX. Despite the recent turbulence, analysts believe the broader uptrend remains intact, with the pullback seen as profit booking rather than a shift in underlying fundamentals.
In international trade, COMEX silver was hovering in the $73–$84 range after retreating sharply from record highs above $121. Analysts said structural supply deficits and steady industrial demand continue to provide medium- to long-term support for the white metal.
The US dollar index edged up 0.03 per cent to 97, compared with 96.93 in the previous session, limiting gains in dollar-denominated commodities.
Investors are closely watching US inflation data due later on Friday for further cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory, which could influence near-term direction in silver prices.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 13
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|280
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|280
|280,000
