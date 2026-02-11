Silver prices slipped due to traders locking in profits amidst mixed global cues and a firmer US dollar. The stronger dollar also pressured dollar-denominated commodities like silver.
Silver Prices Tread On Uncertain Grounds (Feb 11), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Today Feb 11 2026: Silver prices slipped marginally on Wednesday in futures trade, as traders locked in profits amid mixed global cues and a firmer US dollar. The broader mood across markets remained cautious, with domestic equity benchmarks also trading in the red.
Market participants said the uptick in the US dollar, with the dollar index rising 0.09 per cent to 96.90, exerted pressure on dollar-denominated commodities, limiting further upside in silver.
Analysts noted that the marginal pullback reflects profit-taking in a volatile environment.
Despite near-term fluctuations, macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to provide underlying support to the white metal.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 11
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|300
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|290
|290,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices slip on February 11, 2026?
What was the price of silver per gram in Delhi on February 11, 2026?
The silver price in Delhi on February 11, 2026, was Rs 290 per gram.
Which cities had the highest silver price per gram on February 11, 2026?
Chennai, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada had the highest silver price at Rs 300 per gram on February 11, 2026.
What is the current trend supporting silver prices despite short-term fluctuations?
Macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to provide underlying support to the white metal, despite near-term price movements.