Silver Prices Tread On Uncertain Grounds (Feb 11), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Tread On Uncertain Grounds (Feb 11), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 11, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 11 2026: Silver prices slipped marginally on Wednesday in futures trade, as traders locked in profits amid mixed global cues and a firmer US dollar. The broader mood across markets remained cautious, with domestic equity benchmarks also trading in the red.

Market participants said the uptick in the US dollar, with the dollar index rising 0.09 per cent to 96.90, exerted pressure on dollar-denominated commodities, limiting further upside in silver.

 

Analysts noted that the marginal pullback reflects profit-taking in a volatile environment.

 

Despite near-term fluctuations, macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to provide underlying support to the white metal.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 11

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Indore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 290 290,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices slip on February 11, 2026?

Silver prices slipped due to traders locking in profits amidst mixed global cues and a firmer US dollar. The stronger dollar also pressured dollar-denominated commodities like silver.

What was the price of silver per gram in Delhi on February 11, 2026?

The silver price in Delhi on February 11, 2026, was Rs 290 per gram.

Which cities had the highest silver price per gram on February 11, 2026?

Chennai, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada had the highest silver price at Rs 300 per gram on February 11, 2026.

What is the current trend supporting silver prices despite short-term fluctuations?

Macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to provide underlying support to the white metal, despite near-term price movements.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
