Silver Prices Today Feb 11 2026: Silver prices slipped marginally on Wednesday in futures trade, as traders locked in profits amid mixed global cues and a firmer US dollar. The broader mood across markets remained cautious, with domestic equity benchmarks also trading in the red.

Market participants said the uptick in the US dollar, with the dollar index rising 0.09 per cent to 96.90, exerted pressure on dollar-denominated commodities, limiting further upside in silver.

Analysts noted that the marginal pullback reflects profit-taking in a volatile environment.

Despite near-term fluctuations, macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to provide underlying support to the white metal.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 11

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

