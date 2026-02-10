Silver prices fell over 2% due to traders booking profits amid weak global cues and a firmer US dollar. A stronger dollar makes silver more expensive for overseas buyers.
Silver Prices Today Feb 10 2026: Silver prices came under pressure on Tuesday, falling over 2 per cent in futures trade as traders booked profits amid weak global cues and a firmer US dollar.
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said silver fell below $82 per ounce as traders locked in profits after a brief two-day rebound. He noted that volatility remains elevated following the historic selloff in recent weeks. The white metal is still down around 33 per cent from its all-time high touched on January 29, after a sharp correction that wiped out nearly 50 per cent of its value.
Market participants said the uptick in the US dollar weighed on sentiment. The dollar index rose 0.09 per cent to 96.90, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for overseas buyers and capping gains.
Despite the near-term weakness, analysts said macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to offer underlying support to precious metals, though volatility is likely to persist.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 10
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|290
|290,000
Frequently Asked Questions
