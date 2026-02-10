Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Silver Prices Slip Marginally Today (Feb 10), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 9, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 10 2026: Silver prices came under pressure on Tuesday, falling over 2 per cent in futures trade as traders booked profits amid weak global cues and a firmer US dollar.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said silver fell below $82 per ounce as traders locked in profits after a brief two-day rebound. He noted that volatility remains elevated following the historic selloff in recent weeks. The white metal is still down around 33 per cent from its all-time high touched on January 29, after a sharp correction that wiped out nearly 50 per cent of its value.

Market participants said the uptick in the US dollar weighed on sentiment. The dollar index rose 0.09 per cent to 96.90, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for overseas buyers and capping gains.

Despite the near-term weakness, analysts said macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to offer underlying support to precious metals, though volatility is likely to persist.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Indore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Salem 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Patna 290 290,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices fall on February 10, 2026?

Silver prices fell over 2% due to traders booking profits amid weak global cues and a firmer US dollar. A stronger dollar makes silver more expensive for overseas buyers.

How much has silver fallen from its all-time high?

Silver is down around 33% from its all-time high touched on January 29. It experienced a sharp correction that wiped out nearly 50% of its value.

What is the silver price per gram in major Indian cities today?

The silver price is Rs 290 per gram in all major Indian cities listed, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

What is the silver price per kilogram in major Indian cities today?

The silver price is Rs 290,000 per kilogram in all major Indian cities listed, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
