Silver Prices Hold Steady On (Feb 1), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Hold Steady On (Feb 1), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on February 1, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:50 AM (IST)

Silver Prices Today Feb 1 2026: Silver prices in India are showing signs of stability after several weeks of sharp movement, even as the broader market was shaken by developments around Budget 2026. After reaching record levels earlier this month, the white metal is now trading within a limited range, indicating a pause in the recent uptrend.

February turned out to be a highly volatile period for silver. Prices moved sharply higher from the start of the year, supported by global uncertainty, a softer US dollar, and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

Towards the end of the month, silver prices were hovering close to all-time highs. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), March futures were quoted around Rs 3.95 lakh per kilogram, highlighting continued interest from traders in the futures market.

Following the sharp rally, price action has eased, with silver now trading sideways instead of extending earlier gains.

What triggered the recent correction?

The recent moderation in silver prices has been driven by a mix of global developments.

One major factor has been the strengthening of the US dollar. A stronger dollar usually puts pressure on precious metals, as it raises costs for buyers using other currencies and affects overseas demand.

Silver has also moved in line with gold, due to the strong relationship between the two metals. As gold prices cooled from recent highs, silver mirrored the trend.

Market sentiment also shifted after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. This development led investors to reassess expectations around future US monetary policy, prompting a review of positions in bullion.

While silver’s broader outlook continues to depend on global economic trends, currency movements, and safe-haven demand, the metal is currently moving through a consolidation phase following February’s strong rally.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 1

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Indore 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Salem 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Patna 350 350,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are silver prices showing stability?

Silver prices are stabilizing as global factors like a stronger US dollar and shifts in monetary policy expectations begin to influence the market more significantly.

What caused the recent moderation in silver prices?

The moderation is due to a strengthening US dollar, silver mirroring gold's cooling prices, and shifts in market sentiment following a US Federal Reserve nomination.

What is the current price of silver per kg in major Indian cities?

As of February 1, 2026, silver is priced at Rs 350,000 per kilogram in major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
