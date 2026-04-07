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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Tumble Slightly (April 7), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Tumble Slightly (April 7), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on April 7, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today April 7 2026: Silver prices remained highly volatile on Tuesday, swinging between gains and losses amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to recent developments involving the US and Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May 5 delivery were trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 2,34,500 around 11:35 am, up Rs 1,121. During the session, the metal climbed nearly 1 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,35,547. Earlier in the day, however, it had dropped 0.67 per cent to a low of Rs 2,31,800, highlighting sharp intraday fluctuations.

Analysts said silver continues to trade in a narrow and volatile range, reflecting the absence of strong safe-haven demand despite elevated geopolitical risks.

From a technical standpoint, MCX silver is hovering around the Rs 2,31,000–Rs 2,33,000 zone, with resistance placed between Rs 2,33,000 and Rs 2,34,000. A sustained move above this range could trigger further upside, while a fall below Rs 2,30,000 may accelerate selling pressure.

In international markets, silver prices were largely steady. COMEX silver was trading marginally higher at $72.94 per ounce, while spot silver edged slightly lower to $72.78 per ounce.

Market volatility has been driven by uncertainty surrounding a US-imposed deadline on Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has pushed back against the demand, while US President Donald Trump warned of strong action if a deal is not reached.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged sharply, adding to global uncertainty. Brent crude rose 1.69 per cent to $111.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude jumped more than 3 per cent to $116.56.

While gold also saw fluctuations during the session, silver remained more volatile, reflecting heightened sensitivity to both geopolitical developments and broader market sentiment.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On April 7

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current silver price for May 5 delivery on MCX?

On April 7, 2026, MCX silver futures for May 5 delivery were trading 0.48% higher at Rs 2,34,500 around 11:35 am.

What factors are influencing silver price volatility?

Silver prices are volatile due to rising geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the US and Iran, and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil prices have also surged, adding to global uncertainty.

What is the technical outlook for MCX silver?

MCX silver is trading in a narrow and volatile range around Rs 2,31,000–Rs 2,33,000. Resistance is between Rs 2,33,000 and Rs 2,34,000, with a fall below Rs 2,30,000 potentially accelerating selling pressure.

How do silver prices compare across major Indian cities today?

Silver prices vary slightly, with some cities like Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 255 per gram, while others like Delhi and Mumbai are at Rs 250 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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