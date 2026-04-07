Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today April 7 2026: Silver prices remained highly volatile on Tuesday, swinging between gains and losses amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to recent developments involving the US and Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May 5 delivery were trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 2,34,500 around 11:35 am, up Rs 1,121. During the session, the metal climbed nearly 1 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,35,547. Earlier in the day, however, it had dropped 0.67 per cent to a low of Rs 2,31,800, highlighting sharp intraday fluctuations.

Analysts said silver continues to trade in a narrow and volatile range, reflecting the absence of strong safe-haven demand despite elevated geopolitical risks.

From a technical standpoint, MCX silver is hovering around the Rs 2,31,000–Rs 2,33,000 zone, with resistance placed between Rs 2,33,000 and Rs 2,34,000. A sustained move above this range could trigger further upside, while a fall below Rs 2,30,000 may accelerate selling pressure.

In international markets, silver prices were largely steady. COMEX silver was trading marginally higher at $72.94 per ounce, while spot silver edged slightly lower to $72.78 per ounce.

Market volatility has been driven by uncertainty surrounding a US-imposed deadline on Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has pushed back against the demand, while US President Donald Trump warned of strong action if a deal is not reached.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged sharply, adding to global uncertainty. Brent crude rose 1.69 per cent to $111.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude jumped more than 3 per cent to $116.56.

While gold also saw fluctuations during the session, silver remained more volatile, reflecting heightened sensitivity to both geopolitical developments and broader market sentiment.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On April 7

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.