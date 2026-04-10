As of April 10, 2026, MCX silver futures for May 5 delivery were trading 0.48% higher at Rs 2,34,500 around 11:35 am.
Silver Prices Remain Steady (April 10), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on April 10, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
- Silver prices highly volatile amid geopolitical tensions and US-Iran developments.
- MCX silver futures fluctuate, showing sharp intraday swings on Tuesday.
- International silver prices remain steady despite market uncertainty and oil surge.
Silver Prices Today April 10 2026: Silver prices remained highly volatile on Tuesday, swinging between gains and losses amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to recent developments involving the US and Iran.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May 5 delivery were trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 2,34,500 around 11:35 am, up Rs 1,121. During the session, the metal climbed nearly 1 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,35,547. Earlier in the day, however, it had dropped 0.67 per cent to a low of Rs 2,31,800, highlighting sharp intraday fluctuations.
Analysts said silver continues to trade in a narrow and volatile range, reflecting the absence of strong safe-haven demand despite elevated geopolitical risks.
In international markets, silver prices were largely steady. COMEX silver was trading marginally higher at $72.94 per ounce, while spot silver edged slightly lower to $72.78 per ounce.
Market volatility has been driven by uncertainty surrounding a US-imposed deadline on Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has pushed back against the demand, while US President Donald Trump warned of strong action if a deal is not reached.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged sharply, adding to global uncertainty. Brent crude rose 1.69 per cent to $111.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude jumped more than 3 per cent to $116.56.
While gold also saw fluctuations during the session, silver remained more volatile, reflecting heightened sensitivity to both geopolitical developments and broader market sentiment.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On April 10
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current price of silver futures on the MCX?
What factors are causing volatility in silver prices?
Silver prices are volatile due to rising geopolitical tensions, particularly involving the US and Iran, and uncertainty surrounding a US-imposed deadline on Iran.
What are the key technical levels for MCX silver?
MCX silver is trading around the Rs 2,31,000–Rs 2,33,000 zone. A move above Rs 2,33,000-Rs 2,34,000 could lead to further upside, while falling below Rs 2,30,000 may increase selling pressure.
How is silver priced in major Indian cities today?
In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, silver is priced at Rs 260 per gram. Chennai and Hyderabad have a rate of Rs 265 per gram.