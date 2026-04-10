Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Remain Steady (April 10), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Remain Steady (April 10), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on April 10, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Silver prices highly volatile amid geopolitical tensions and US-Iran developments.
  • MCX silver futures fluctuate, showing sharp intraday swings on Tuesday.
  • International silver prices remain steady despite market uncertainty and oil surge.

Silver Prices Today April 10 2026: Silver prices remained highly volatile on Tuesday, swinging between gains and losses amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to recent developments involving the US and Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May 5 delivery were trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 2,34,500 around 11:35 am, up Rs 1,121. During the session, the metal climbed nearly 1 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,35,547. Earlier in the day, however, it had dropped 0.67 per cent to a low of Rs 2,31,800, highlighting sharp intraday fluctuations.

Analysts said silver continues to trade in a narrow and volatile range, reflecting the absence of strong safe-haven demand despite elevated geopolitical risks.

In international markets, silver prices were largely steady. COMEX silver was trading marginally higher at $72.94 per ounce, while spot silver edged slightly lower to $72.78 per ounce.

Market volatility has been driven by uncertainty surrounding a US-imposed deadline on Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has pushed back against the demand, while US President Donald Trump warned of strong action if a deal is not reached.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged sharply, adding to global uncertainty. Brent crude rose 1.69 per cent to $111.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude jumped more than 3 per cent to $116.56.

While gold also saw fluctuations during the session, silver remained more volatile, reflecting heightened sensitivity to both geopolitical developments and broader market sentiment.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On April 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price of silver futures on the MCX?

As of April 10, 2026, MCX silver futures for May 5 delivery were trading 0.48% higher at Rs 2,34,500 around 11:35 am.

What factors are causing volatility in silver prices?

Silver prices are volatile due to rising geopolitical tensions, particularly involving the US and Iran, and uncertainty surrounding a US-imposed deadline on Iran.

What are the key technical levels for MCX silver?

MCX silver is trading around the Rs 2,31,000–Rs 2,33,000 zone. A move above Rs 2,33,000-Rs 2,34,000 could lead to further upside, while falling below Rs 2,30,000 may increase selling pressure.

How is silver priced in major Indian cities today?

In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, silver is priced at Rs 260 per gram. Chennai and Hyderabad have a rate of Rs 265 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Apr 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Prices Take A Slight Tumble (April 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Gold Prices Take A Slight Tumble (April 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Personal Finance
A Gen Z’s Guide To Building A Balanced Portfolio In An Uncertain Environment
A Gen Z’s Guide To Building A Balanced Portfolio In An Uncertain Environment
Personal Finance
DA Hike 2026 Delayed: Why Central Govt Employees Are Still Waiting in April
DA Hike 2026 Delayed: Why Central Govt Employees Are Still Waiting in April
Personal Finance
The Problem Of Too Many Credit Cards: Here’s How Multiple Cards Can Make Or Break Your CIBIL Score
The Problem Of Too Many Credit Cards: Here’s How Multiple Cards Can Make Or Break Your CIBIL Score
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Breaking: Nitish Kumar departs for Rajya Sabha oath, marks new political chapter in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget