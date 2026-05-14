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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceShould You Buy Insurance Early in the Financial Year? Here’s Why It Helps

Should You Buy Insurance Early in the Financial Year? Here’s Why It Helps

Insurance is primarily about financial security, not just tax savings. Medical emergencies, accidents, or unexpected events can happen at any time

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 May 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Buy insurance early for better financial planning and security.
  • Early purchase allows informed decisions and lower premiums.
  • Spreads costs, eases budgeting and improves cash flow.

Insurance planning is often postponed until tax-saving deadlines approach. But waiting too long may not always work in your favour. Buying insurance early in the financial year can help you manage expenses better, reduce financial pressure, and strengthen long-term financial security. In a time of rising healthcare costs and growing financial uncertainty, starting early can make a meaningful difference.

Avoiding Last-Minute Financial Decisions

One of the biggest benefits of buying insurance early is that it gives you more time to make informed decisions. Many people purchase policies close to tax deadlines only to claim deductions. This often leads to rushed choices that may not fully match their financial needs. When you plan early, you can compare coverage, premiums, exclusions, and policy features more carefully. This helps you choose insurance that fits your long-term goals rather than making hurried decisions under pressure.

Premiums Are Lower When You Start Early

Age plays an important role in insurance pricing, especially for life and health insurance. Buying a policy earlier generally means lower premiums because insurers view younger individuals as lower-risk applicants. Health conditions can also affect premiums and eligibility later. Delaying insurance may increase costs over time or lead to restrictions in coverage. Starting early allows you to lock in lower premiums for a longer period, improving affordability in the long run.

Managing Your Budget Becomes Easier

Buying insurance early in the financial year can also improve cash flow management. Instead of dealing with large expenses during year-end tax planning, you can spread costs more comfortably across the year. This becomes especially useful when you are already managing EMIs, savings, investments, and household expenses. Planning insurance early reduces financial pressure and allows better budgeting throughout the year.

Early Coverage Offers Better Financial Protection

Insurance is primarily about financial security, not just tax savings. Medical emergencies, accidents, or unexpected events can happen at any time. Delaying coverage may leave you financially vulnerable during that period. Health insurance policies also come with waiting periods for certain illnesses and treatments. Buying a policy early helps you complete these waiting periods sooner, allowing wider access to benefits when needed later.

Insurance Works Better As Part Of Long-Term Planning

Insurance is most effective when treated as part of a broader financial plan. Early planning helps align coverage with your income, responsibilities, and future goals. It also gives you time to review whether your existing coverage remains adequate as your financial situation changes. Instead of viewing insurance only as a tax-saving tool, treating it as a long-term financial safety measure can strengthen financial stability over time.

Buying insurance early in the financial year can offer both financial and practical advantages. It gives you more time to evaluate policies, manage expenses better, and strengthen your financial protection without last-minute stress. More importantly, it helps make insurance a planned financial decision rather than a rushed year-end purchase.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it beneficial to buy insurance earlier in the financial year?

Buying insurance early allows more time for informed decisions, helps manage expenses by spreading costs, and provides better financial protection against unexpected events.

How does buying insurance early affect premium costs?

Premiums are generally lower when purchased earlier in life as younger individuals are considered lower risk. This can lead to significant long-term savings and affordability.

Can buying insurance early help with budgeting?

Yes, it helps spread insurance costs throughout the year, reducing the financial pressure of year-end tax planning and improving overall cash flow management.

What are the benefits of early insurance coverage for financial protection?

Early coverage ensures you are financially secure against unforeseen events like medical emergencies. It also allows you to complete waiting periods for certain health benefits sooner.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Insurance Personal Finance ABP Your Money Your Life
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