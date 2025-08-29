Bank Holidays In September: Banks To Remain Closed For Up To 15 Days, See RBI Calendar HERE
September 2025 Holidays List: Bank customers across India will need to plan ahead this September, as public and private sector banks are set to remain closed for 15 days during the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its official holiday calendar, outlining state-specific closures alongside the regular weekend breaks.
Weekend Closures and National Holidays
As per the schedule, all banks will be shut on Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition, September will see closures for widely observed festivals and regional events, coinciding with the festive season that traditionally kicks off with Onam and builds momentum towards Durga Puja and Navratri.
Importance of Advance Planning
With the festive season coinciding with an extended list of holidays, customers are advised to prepare their banking errands accordingly. Over-the-counter services such as cheque clearances, demand drafts and branch-related activities may face disruption on these dates. However, digital banking facilities, including UPI, net banking and ATM services, will continue to be operational.
The RBI holiday calendar, published annually, helps individuals and businesses manage their financial tasks without last-minute hurdles. With festivals like Onam and Durga Puja driving high cash flow requirements, careful scheduling of banking needs becomes particularly important.
Bank Holidays In September
|Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Regions
|
September
3,
2025
|
Wednesday
|Karma Puja
|
Ranchi
|
September
4,
2025
|
Thursday
|First Onam
|
Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram
|
September
5,
2025
|
Friday
|Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat)/Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif
|
Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada
|
September
6,
2025
|
Saturday
|Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra
|Gangtok and Raipur
|
September
7,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
September
12,
2025
|
Friday
|Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
|
Jammu and Srinagar
|
September
13,
2025
|
Saturday
|Second Saturday
|
All Over India
|
September
14,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
September
21,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
September
22,
2025
|
Monday
|Navratra Sthapna
|Jaipur
|
September
23,
2025
|
Tuesday
|Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
|
Jammu and Srinagar
|
September
27,
2025
|
Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|
All Over India
|
September
28,
2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
September
29,
2025
|
Monday
|Maha Saptami/Durga Puja
|
Agartala, Guwahati, and Kolkata
|
September
30,
2025
|
Tuesday
|Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja
|
Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi
Digital Banking to the Rescue
Even as physical branches close their doors on designated days, online banking remains a convenient alternative. Customers can continue to make digital payments, transfer funds and manage transactions seamlessly through internet-based services. This dual availability ensures that essential financial operations remain largely unaffected.
In light of the 15 holidays this September, customers are urged to remain aware of the schedule and plan their visits to bank branches in advance to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.