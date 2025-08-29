Bank Holidays In September: Banks To Remain Closed For Up To 15 Days, See RBI Calendar HERE

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holidays In September: Banks To Remain Closed For Up To 15 Days, See RBI Calendar HERE

September 2025 Bank Holidays: With the festive season coinciding with an extended list of holidays, customers are advised to prepare their banking errands accordingly.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

September 2025 Holidays List: Bank customers across India will need to plan ahead this September, as public and private sector banks are set to remain closed for 15 days during the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its official holiday calendar, outlining state-specific closures alongside the regular weekend breaks.

Weekend Closures and National Holidays

As per the schedule, all banks will be shut on Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition, September will see closures for widely observed festivals and regional events, coinciding with the festive season that traditionally kicks off with Onam and builds momentum towards Durga Puja and Navratri.

Importance of Advance Planning

With the festive season coinciding with an extended list of holidays, customers are advised to prepare their banking errands accordingly. Over-the-counter services such as cheque clearances, demand drafts and branch-related activities may face disruption on these dates. However, digital banking facilities, including UPI, net banking and ATM services, will continue to be operational.

The RBI holiday calendar, published annually, helps individuals and businesses manage their financial tasks without last-minute hurdles. With festivals like Onam and Durga Puja driving high cash flow requirements, careful scheduling of banking needs becomes particularly important.

Bank Holidays In September

Date

Day

Holiday

Regions

September

3,

2025

Wednesday

 Karma Puja

 

Ranchi

September

4,

2025

 

Thursday

 

 First Onam

 

Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

September

5,

2025

Friday

 Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat)/Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif

 

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru,  Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

September

6,

2025

Saturday

 Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra  Gangtok and Raipur

September

7,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

September

12,

2025

 

Friday

 

 Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

 

Jammu and Srinagar

September

13,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Second Saturday

All Over India

September

14,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

September

21,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

September

22,

2025

 

Monday

 

 Navratra Sthapna Jaipur

September

23,

2025

Tuesday

 Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

 

Jammu and Srinagar

September

27,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Fourth Saturday

All Over India

 

 

September

28,

2025

 

Sunday

 

Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

 

September

29,

2025

 

Monday

 Maha Saptami/Durga Puja

 

Agartala, Guwahati, and Kolkata

 

September

30,

2025

 

Tuesday

 Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja

 

Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi

Digital Banking to the Rescue

Even as physical branches close their doors on designated days, online banking remains a convenient alternative. Customers can continue to make digital payments, transfer funds and manage transactions seamlessly through internet-based services. This dual availability ensures that essential financial operations remain largely unaffected.

In light of the 15 holidays this September, customers are urged to remain aware of the schedule and plan their visits to bank branches in advance to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

