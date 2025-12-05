RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Bps: What It Means For Your EMIs, Savings And The Economy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The RBI has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points. This is the rate at which the RBI lends to banks, and when it comes down, loans across the system gradually become cheaper. The central bank has taken this step because inflation has been easing and economic growth has been steady. With prices better contained, the RBI now has space to support growth and give borrowers some relief.

This cut also follows a total reduction of 125 basis points earlier in the year. Together, these moves show the central bank’s confidence in the economy and its intent to make credit a little easier for households and businesses.

Impact on borrowers

Floating-rate home loan customers will feel the impact first. As banks start passing on the cut, EMIs will begin to reduce. Many families have been managing higher monthly payments over the past year due to rising rates. Even a small reduction now helps create some space in the budget. Other loans like car loans, education loans and personal loans may also see lower rates in the coming weeks. This can revive purchases or plans that were put on hold because the EMIs felt too high.

Impact on new homebuyers

The 25 basis point cut helps lower the psychological barrier to buying a house. Many first-time buyers were waiting for stability in loan rates before committing. With borrowing costs slightly lower, confidence improves and can encourage more home buying across metro and Tier 2 cities.

Impact on investors

While borrowers benefit, savers face the opposite effect. Fixed deposit and other fixed-income returns may soften as banks adjust their deposit rates. This matters most for retirees and conservative savers who rely on interest income.

If you depend on FD returns, this is a good time to lock in longer tenors while higher rates are still available. Shorter-term deposits may see faster rate cuts as the cycle progresses.

Impact on businesses

Lower rates help businesses by reducing borrowing costs. This frees up cash flow, supports working capital needs and makes day-to-day operations easier. MSMEs, in particular, benefit when interest expenses fall and liquidity improves. Better cash flow can also help firms manage repayments and plan expansions more confidently as credit conditions ease.

Impact on financial markets

Markets usually respond positively to lower rates. Cheaper borrowing can support corporate activity and improve overall sentiment. This often benefits equities and can encourage investment flows into the broader economy. Banks and NBFCs may also see better repayment behaviour as EMIs reduce and borrowers find it easier to stay current on their loans.

What to watch next

The real benefit depends on transmission. Repo-linked loans may reflect the cut within a billing cycle. MCLR-linked loans may take a few months. Borrowers should check their revised EMI schedules over the next one to two months. External factors such as global rates and commodity prices will also influence how long this easing phase lasts.

Today’s 25 bps cut is a welcome move for households, making loans cheaper, easing pressure on monthly budgets and signalling confidence in India’s economic momentum. If banks transmit the cut smoothly, the coming months could bring stronger consumption, better business confidence and lighter financial stress for families.

(The author is CEO, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)