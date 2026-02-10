Stable EMIs Ahead? What RBI’s Repo Rate Pause Means For Your Finances

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





When the Reserve Bank of India decided in February 2026 to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, it signalled stability. Inflation is under control and economic growth is steady, so the RBI chose to pause and let earlier rate cuts do their job. For households, this decision matters not as a policy move, but for how it affects loans, monthly expenses, and financial planning.

Stable EMIs offer breathing room

The clearest impact of an unchanged repo rate is stability in loan repayments. Most home loans, auto loans, and personal loans are linked to external benchmarks influenced by the repo rate. With no increase announced, borrowers are unlikely to see sudden jumps in EMIs. This predictability helps households manage monthly budgets with greater ease. When EMIs remain steady, families can plan expenses, savings, and discretionary spending without worrying about abrupt changes in borrowing costs.

Earlier rate cuts continue to work

Although the repo rate has not been cut this time, borrowers are still benefiting from the rate reductions announced over the past year. Since early 2025, the RBI has reduced the key rate by 125 basis points, bringing down loan interest rates. The pause ensures these gains are not taken away quickly. It also gives borrowers time to review their loans, whether by continuing higher EMIs to reduce tenure or by using extra savings more wisely.

Inflation stability supports daily spending

The RBI’s decision reflects confidence that inflation is not an immediate threat. When inflation expectations are anchored, the cost of essentials such as food, fuel, transport, and services is less likely to rise sharply. For households, this creates a more manageable environment where both EMIs and daily expenses remain predictable. Stable prices, combined with stable loan costs, reduce financial anxiety and make routine planning easier.

Confidence in credit and big purchases

A neutral policy stance also supports steady credit availability. Banks are less likely to tighten lending conditions when rates are stable. This matters for families planning major purchases such as homes, vehicles, or education-related expenses. Predictable financing encourages borrowers to act on planned decisions rather than delay them due to uncertainty around interest rates.

A steady base for financial planning

For long-term planning, an unchanged repo rate offers clarity. Borrowers can focus on optimising existing loans, reviewing prepayment options, or aligning investments without reacting to frequent policy shifts. Whether the goal is reducing debt faster or balancing savings and spending, stability makes disciplined decision-making easier.

The RBI’s rate pause may not feel dramatic, but its impact is meaningful. For the common borrower, it translates into steady EMIs, manageable expenses, and confidence to plan ahead. In an uncertain global environment, this calm and predictable backdrop allows households to move through the year with greater financial comfort and control.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)