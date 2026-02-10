Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceStable EMIs Ahead? What RBI’s Repo Rate Pause Means For Your Finances

Stable EMIs Ahead? What RBI’s Repo Rate Pause Means For Your Finances

Inflation is under control and economic growth is steady, so the RBI chose to pause and let earlier rate cuts do their job.

By : Pallavi Shaw | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

When the Reserve Bank of India decided in February 2026 to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, it signalled stability. Inflation is under control and economic growth is steady, so the RBI chose to pause and let earlier rate cuts do their job. For households, this decision matters not as a policy move, but for how it affects loans, monthly expenses, and financial planning.

Stable EMIs offer breathing room

The clearest impact of an unchanged repo rate is stability in loan repayments. Most home loans, auto loans, and personal loans are linked to external benchmarks influenced by the repo rate. With no increase announced, borrowers are unlikely to see sudden jumps in EMIs. This predictability helps households manage monthly budgets with greater ease. When EMIs remain steady, families can plan expenses, savings, and discretionary spending without worrying about abrupt changes in borrowing costs.

Earlier rate cuts continue to work

Although the repo rate has not been cut this time, borrowers are still benefiting from the rate reductions announced over the past year. Since early 2025, the RBI has reduced the key rate by 125 basis points, bringing down loan interest rates. The pause ensures these gains are not taken away quickly. It also gives borrowers time to review their loans, whether by continuing higher EMIs to reduce tenure or by using extra savings more wisely.

Inflation stability supports daily spending

The RBI’s decision reflects confidence that inflation is not an immediate threat. When inflation expectations are anchored, the cost of essentials such as food, fuel, transport, and services is less likely to rise sharply. For households, this creates a more manageable environment where both EMIs and daily expenses remain predictable. Stable prices, combined with stable loan costs, reduce financial anxiety and make routine planning easier.

Confidence in credit and big purchases

A neutral policy stance also supports steady credit availability. Banks are less likely to tighten lending conditions when rates are stable. This matters for families planning major purchases such as homes, vehicles, or education-related expenses. Predictable financing encourages borrowers to act on planned decisions rather than delay them due to uncertainty around interest rates.

A steady base for financial planning

For long-term planning, an unchanged repo rate offers clarity. Borrowers can focus on optimising existing loans, reviewing prepayment options, or aligning investments without reacting to frequent policy shifts. Whether the goal is reducing debt faster or balancing savings and spending, stability makes disciplined decision-making easier.

The RBI’s rate pause may not feel dramatic, but its impact is meaningful. For the common borrower, it translates into steady EMIs, manageable expenses, and confidence to plan ahead. In an uncertain global environment, this calm and predictable backdrop allows households to move through the year with greater financial comfort and control.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Reserve Bank of India keep the repo rate unchanged?

The RBI decided to keep the repo rate at 5.25 percent to signal stability. Inflation is under control and economic growth is steady, allowing for a pause.

How does an unchanged repo rate affect my home or auto loan EMIs?

An unchanged repo rate generally means your loan EMIs will remain stable. This provides predictability in monthly expenses and helps with budgeting.

Are there any benefits from previous repo rate cuts even if it's not cut now?

Yes, borrowers are still benefiting from the 125 basis points of rate reductions made since early 2025. This pause ensures those gains are sustained.

Does the RBI's decision mean daily expenses will also be more predictable?

Yes, the RBI's confidence in controlling inflation suggests that the cost of essentials like food and fuel is less likely to rise sharply, making daily spending more predictable.

How does a stable repo rate help with long-term financial planning?

Stability allows borrowers to focus on optimizing loans and investment strategies without being swayed by frequent policy changes, making disciplined financial decisions easier.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

The author is the Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Repo Rate RBI MPC RBI Repo Rate Rate Cut ABP Live Your Money Your Life Rbi Pauses Repo Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
News
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
News
‘Either Naravane Is Right Or...’: Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Claim In Unpublished Book Leak Storm
‘Either Naravane Is Right Or...’: Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Claim In Unpublished Book Leak Storm
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget