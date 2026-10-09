RBI’s First Rate Hike In 3 Years: How Your Home Loan EMI And FD Returns Could Change

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI increased repo rate by 25 basis points.

Floating-rate home loan EMIs will rise accordingly.

Fixed Deposit rates will gradually rise, benefiting savers.

By Abirami Mathur Subramanian

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced an increase in the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent. This change represents the first rate hike in over three years, with the last increase occurring in February 2023. As a consumer, this policy shift has a direct and significant impact on your daily personal finances. It shapes both the cost of your loans and the returns you receive on your savings.

For households managing monthly budgets, this development is not just a macroeconomic event but a practical shift that requires immediate attention. Over the next few weeks, financial institutions will begin revising their interest rate schedules for both loans and deposits. Knowing how to adapt your personal financial planning to these changes is essential. Whether you are actively paying off a home loan or looking for the safest place to grow your savings, understanding these direct impacts will help you make more informed, timely decisions.

Understanding the direct impact on borrowers

Floating-rate home loans are linked directly to the repo rate, meaning lenders will begin passing this increase on to you in the coming months. Because this 25-basis-point increase is relatively small compared to previous rate cuts, a large portion of your accumulated interest relief from past years remains protected. However, the direct consequence is that your overall cost of borrowing will rise. The rate adjustment is typically passed on within one to two billing cycles, depending on your loan's external benchmark.

The actual change in your monthly payments depends on your total outstanding loan amount. For a typical home loan at an illustrative interest rate of 7.5 per cent with a 25-year tenure, the mathematics are clear:

On a Rs 30 lakh loan: Your monthly EMI could rise by approximately Rs 490, which adds about Rs 1.5 lakh in interest over the full term.

On a Rs 40 lakh loan: Your monthly EMI could rise by approximately Rs 654, adding roughly Rs 1.96 lakh in total interest.

On a Rs 50 lakh loan: Your monthly EMI could rise by approximately Rs 817, which translates to an extra Rs 2.45 lakh over the tenure.

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How lenders pass on the interest rate rise

When rate hikes occur, banks and financial institutions often adjust loan terms in one of two ways. They may increase your monthly EMI payment, or they may extend your overall loan tenure while keeping your EMI constant. While extending the tenure keeps your current monthly cash flow steady, it silently increases the total interest you pay over the life of the loan. Knowing which method your lender applies to your account is key to understanding the true long-term impact on your debt.

The upward shift in fixed deposit returns

While borrowing costs are rising, this rate hike brings a positive development for savers. Banks will gradually adjust their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates upward to align with the new repo rate. Your existing FDs will continue to earn their booked rates until they mature, ensuring your current returns remain stable. However, any new deposits you open in the coming months will yield higher returns, offering a more rewarding option to grow your capital.

The policy change highlights a new phase in the interest rate cycle. While your home loan EMIs will see a moderate rise, your savings now have a clear path to grow faster. Understanding these shifts and knowing exactly how they impact your outstanding loans and deposits ensures you can keep your household budget balanced and resilient.

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