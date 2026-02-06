Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pressed pause on interest rates. At its February 2026 meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The move was widely anticipated, especially after cumulative rate cuts of 125 basis points during FY26.

But what does this policy pause really mean for you: the homebuyer, the existing borrower, or the fence-sitter waiting for the “perfect” time to act?

What Exactly Has Changed?

While the repo rate remains steady at 5.25 per cent, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) continues at 5 per cent and both the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and bank rate remain at 5.5 per cent. The MPC also retained its ‘neutral’ stance, signalling that future decisions will depend on how growth and inflation evolve.

In simple terms: no immediate relief, but no fresh burden either.

How Will This Impact Your Home Loan EMI?

For existing borrowers, the biggest takeaway is predictability. With rates unchanged, your equated monthly instalment (EMI) is unlikely to move in the near term, unless your bank adjusts its lending rates independently.

Importantly, the impact of the earlier 125 basis points cut is still working its way through the banking system. Many lenders are yet to fully transmit the benefit to customers.

According to Raoul Kapoor, Co-CEO of Andromeda Sales and Distribution, the cumulative reduction could translate into a saving of roughly Rs 80 per lakh per month on a 20-year loan. That may sound small, but over time, it meaningfully improves affordability and borrowing capacity.

For borrowers currently paying interest rates above 8 per cent, this could be an opportunity to renegotiate with their lender or consider a balance transfer. Several banks are offering fresh loans at rates close to 7.5 per cent.

Why Real Estate Developers Are Relieved

Industry voices have largely welcomed the RBI’s decision.

Umesh Rathore of VVIP Group said the steady stance offers much-needed stability at a time when the market is digesting the Union Budget and navigating global trade uncertainties.

In his view, policy continuity helps sustain buyer confidence and allows developers to manage cash flows with greater clarity. He noted that while a future rate cut would further energise demand, especially in affordable and mid-income housing, the current approach reflects the RBI’s attempt to balance growth with inflation management.

Neeraj K Mishra of Ganga Realty echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that the pause keeps EMIs predictable and borrowing conditions supportive. He believes the stability, combined with improving infrastructure and sustained end-user demand, could encourage hesitant buyers to finally move ahead, particularly in the mid-income and premium segments.

Saransh Trehan of Trehan Group also highlighted that stable interest rates provide crucial certainty for homebuyers. Predictable EMIs, he said, are central to sustaining demand and enabling developers to plan long-term projects with confidence.

Meanwhile, Vikas Bhasin of Saya Group described the status quo as reassuring for both end-users and investors. With home loan rates hovering around 7.5 per cent and likely to remain below 8 per cent for some time, he sees this as a relatively comfortable borrowing environment. Stable property prices, combined with steady financing costs, create what he calls a favourable window for serious buyers.

Should You Buy Now or Wait?

This is the question most readers care about.

If you were hoping for an immediate rate cut, this pause may feel underwhelming. However, stability itself can be powerful. When interest rates are predictable and inflation is under control, financial planning becomes easier.

If you are an end-user with stable income and long-term plans, the current environment offers three key advantages:

Home loan rates remain supportive.

EMIs are predictable.

Property prices in many markets are stable.

Waiting for another rate cut may shave off a small portion of your EMI, but it could also mean missing out on inventory, price stability or favourable loan terms.

The Bigger Picture

The RBI’s decision reflects caution rather than complacency. By keeping rates steady after aggressive easing earlier in the year, policymakers are signalling that inflation risks still require attention.

The heavy lifting from earlier rate cuts is still filtering through the system. If banks continue to pass on the benefits, EMIs could ease further without any additional repo cut.

For now, the policy pause offers something markets rarely get: clarity. And for many homebuyers, clarity may be the nudge they need to finally make their move.