The Investing Habit Most People Skip, And Why Your Portfolio Pays The Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This involves selling winners, buying underperformers for disciplined returns.

Many investors treat a portfolio review as a cue for action, cutting out underperforming funds and doubling down on winners. But that mindset misses the bigger picture entirely. A review, by itself, does not have to result in any changes at all.

The real question worth asking is not which investments are doing well or poorly. It is whether your overall asset allocation, the split between equity, debt, gold, and other asset classes, still reflects what you originally set out to achieve. That is the true foundation of a meaningful portfolio review.

This is where rebalancing comes in. Unlike a general review, rebalancing is a deliberate process of adjusting your portfolio's composition, selling a portion of one asset and buying more of another, to bring it back in line with your original targets. And the benefits of doing so are far more powerful than most investors appreciate.

When Winning Investments Create A Hidden Problem

Consider a portfolio built with 60 per cent in equity, 30 per cent in debt, and 10 per cent in gold. Over time, if equity markets perform strongly, that portion grows faster than the rest. The allocation ratio quietly shifts, with equity commanding a much larger share while debt and gold shrink in relative terms.

A deviation of 60 to 70 per cent in equity is significant. It means the portfolio has, without anyone noticing, taken on more risk than originally intended. To rebalance, one would sell some equity, bringing it back to 60 per cent, and redirect the proceeds into debt and gold, restoring those to 30 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

Rebalancing Is, In Essence, Profit-Booking Done Right

There is one investing truth that almost everyone agrees on: nobody can consistently time the market. You cannot reliably call the top of a bull run. Rebalancing sidesteps this problem entirely. By trimming allocation to an asset that has run up, you effectively book profits, not because you have predicted the peak, but because your portfolio discipline demands it.

The counter-argument often raised is that by cutting equity mid-rally, you might miss some of the upside. That is fair. But the gains you forgo are only partial, and the underlying logic holds: the market is beyond your control, but your portfolio composition is not. Failing to rebalance means quietly running a riskier portfolio than you originally intended, and that is a risk you may not even be aware you are carrying.

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The Same Logic Works On The Way Down

Rebalancing is not only a bull-market strategy. When equity goes through a correction and its allocation drops, say from 60 per cent to 50 per cent, debt and gold correspondingly rise in relative terms. This, too, is a trigger for rebalancing, but in the opposite direction.

Here, the right move is to buy more equity, bringing it back to 60 per cent, and trim debt and gold back to their original levels. In effect, you are purchasing equity at relatively lower prices, a disciplined way of entering the market without trying to time it perfectly.

What Counts As Debt, And Why Gold Jewellery Does Not Qualify

When thinking about the debt portion of a portfolio, it is worth being precise about what belongs there. It is not just debt mutual funds; bank deposits, EPF, and PPF are all part of this category. Together, they form the stable, lower-risk anchor that balances out the volatility of equity.

Gold, however, requires a clearer distinction. Jewellery, despite having financial value, is primarily a consumption asset and is not typically meant for selling or booking profits. The 10 per cent allocation earmarked for gold in an investment portfolio should ideally flow into financial instruments such as gold ETFs or Sovereign Gold Bonds, which can be bought and sold in response to investment decisions.

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Discipline Over Instinct

Portfolio rebalancing rewards discipline over gut instinct. At the peak of an equity bull run, the right action is to rebalance, not to ride the wave indefinitely in the hope it continues. Equally, at the bottom of a correction, rebalancing means buying more equity at lower prices rather than fleeing in panic.

The quiet power of a rebalancing strategy lies in what it removes: the emotional element. There is no need to predict where markets are headed. There is only the periodic, honest question of whether your portfolio still reflects the risk appetite and investment horizon you started with, and the willingness to act on the answer.