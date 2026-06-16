Good News For Farmers: PM-KISAN 23rd Instalment Gets Date, Rs 2,000 Coming Soon

Millions of farmers across India are set to receive a fresh financial boost under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, with the long-awaited 23rd instalment now scheduled for release on 20 June. The announcement ends weeks of speculation among beneficiaries awaiting the next payment under the Centre’s flagship income-support programme. Eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Reports suggest nearly 9-10 crore farmers across the country are expected to benefit from the latest instalment.

Instalment Date Confirmed

The government has announced that the 23rd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme will be released on June 20, 2026. Under the programme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each, transferred directly into their bank accounts.

23rd instalment released of PM kisan Samman Nidhi on 20th June stay tuned! #PMKISAN #23rdinstallment #AgriGoi pic.twitter.com/WwrOX4byat — PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) June 16, 2026

The upcoming payment follows the 22nd instalment, which was released on March 13, 2026 and benefited more than 9 crore farmers across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the latest instalment from Hooghly district in West Bengal. Reports indicate that this will be the first such PM-KISAN disbursement event from the state since the formation of a BJP government there.

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What Farmers Must Do

Beneficiaries have been advised to ensure that their e-KYC process is complete and that their Aadhaar details are correctly linked with their bank accounts. Farmers who fail to complete mandatory verification requirements may face delays in receiving the payment.

Authorities have also urged farmers to check their beneficiary status, verify their details on the PM-KISAN portal and ensure their names appear on the beneficiary list before the instalment is released.

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, remains one of the Centre’s largest direct benefit transfer programmes. The initiative provides annual income support to eligible landholding farmer families and aims to strengthen rural incomes through regular financial assistance.

With the release date now confirmed, beneficiaries can expect the next Rs 2,000 payment to begin reaching eligible accounts from 20 June, provided all documentation and verification requirements have been completed.

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