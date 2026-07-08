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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceEPFO Begins Crediting 8.25% Interest: How To Check Your PF Balance Online

EPFO Begins Crediting 8.25% Interest: How To Check Your PF Balance Online

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun crediting 8.25 per cent interest for FY2025-26 to nearly 8 crore EPF accounts.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EPFO initiated 8.25% interest credit for 8 crore accounts.
  • The interest credit process is phased, reflecting gradually.
  • Subscribers should not worry; delayed display won't reduce interest.

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers could soon see their retirement savings receive a boost, with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) initiating the process of crediting interest for the financial year 2025-26.

According to EPFO, interest at the rate of 8.25 per cent will be credited to nearly 8 crore provident fund accounts in a phased manner. While some subscribers may see the updated balance sooner than others, the organisation has clarified that the process will be carried out across all eligible accounts over time.

Interest Credit Process Underway

EPFO has instructed its field offices to begin crediting the approved 8.25 per cent annual interest to members' provident fund accounts for FY2025-26.

As the exercise is being undertaken in phases, subscribers whose passbooks have not yet been updated need not be concerned. The interest amount will be reflected gradually as the crediting process progresses.

Once the interest is credited, members will see an increase in their overall EPF corpus.

How to Check Your EPF Balance

Subscribers can verify whether the interest has been credited through multiple official channels.

EPFO Member Passbook Portal

Members can log in to the EPFO Member Passbook portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN) and password. After selecting the relevant Member ID, the updated passbook, including the interest entry, can be viewed.

UMANG App

The government-backed UMANG application also allows members to access their EPF passbook. Users need to open the app, navigate to EPFO Services, select View Passbook, and log in using their UAN credentials.

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Missed Call Facility

Subscribers whose mobile numbers are registered with EPFO can give a missed call to 9966044425. They will receive an SMS containing their latest PF balance details.

SMS Service

Members with an active UAN linked to Aadhaar, PAN or their bank account can also check their balance via SMS. Sending EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from the registered mobile number will return the latest EPF account details.

What If the Interest Hasn't Been Credited Yet?

Since the exercise is being completed in stages, some account holders may not immediately see the interest reflected in their passbooks.

EPFO has indicated that there is no need for subscribers to worry if the update is delayed, as all eligible accounts will receive the approved interest during the ongoing crediting process.

Will a Delay Affect Your Interest?

According to EPFO, a delay in displaying the interest entry in the passbook does not reduce the amount payable to subscribers.

Interest is calculated in accordance with EPFO rules, and eligible members will receive the full amount due for the financial year, irrespective of when the transaction becomes visible in their account.

What to Do If Your Passbook Is Not Updated

Subscribers who do not see the interest credited after a reasonable period should first verify their balance again through the EPFO Member Passbook portal or the UMANG app.

If the issue continues, members can contact the EPFO helpdesk or visit the nearest EPFO office for assistance.

The interest credit exercise is expected to benefit around 8 crore EPF subscribers, further strengthening retirement savings for millions of salaried employees across the country.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current EPF interest rate being credited?

EPFO is crediting interest at 8.25 percent for FY2025-26 to provident fund accounts. This process is being carried out in a phased manner for nearly 8 crore accounts.

What if the interest hasn't been credited to my account yet?

There's no need to worry if your passbook isn't updated immediately. The crediting process is phased, and all eligible accounts will receive the approved interest gradually.

Will a delay in seeing the interest affect the amount I receive?

No, a delay in displaying the interest entry does not reduce the amount payable. Interest is calculated according to EPFO rules, and you will receive the full amount due.

How can I check my updated EPF balance and interest credit?

You can check via the EPFO Member Passbook portal, the UMANG app, a missed call to 9966044425, or by sending an SMS with

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Provident Fund PF Interest Rate PF Balance Epf Subscribers Check Pf Balance At Home
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