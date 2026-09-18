PF Insurance May Rise From Rs 7 Lakh To Rs 10.5 Lakh: What Employees Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government approved raising the EPFO salary limit.

This may increase subscribers' EDLI life insurance coverage.

Maximum cover could potentially rise to Rs 10.5 lakh.

If you are a Provident Fund (PF) subscriber, you could soon get higher life insurance coverage under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. The existing maximum insurance cover of Rs 7 lakh may increase to Rs 10.5 lakh following the government's decision to raise the EPFO salary limit.

The government has approved the proposal, with the revised salary limit coming into effect from September 17. The move is aimed at bringing more employees under the Provident Fund system.

More Employees To Come Under PF Benefits

The government expects more than 51 lakh new employees to be covered under Provident Fund benefits following the approval.

The move is expected to expand the protection available to employees under the Provident Fund Savings and Employees Pension Scheme. It could also increase the maximum life insurance coverage available under the EDLI scheme.

How Much Could The Free Insurance Cover Be?

Under the current rules, the maximum EDLI life insurance benefit is capped at Rs 7 lakh.

The benefit is calculated based on an employee's salary for the last 12 months, subject to the prescribed maximum salary limit or wage ceiling, along with the average EPF balance. A specified portion of both is taken into account while calculating the benefit.

At present, the maximum benefit is calculated as:

(Rs 15,000 × 35) + Rs 1.75 lakh = Rs 7 lakh

If the salary limit is increased to Rs 25,000, the calculation would become:

(Rs 25,000 × 35) + Rs 1.75 lakh = Rs 10.5 lakh

This would mean a potential increase of Rs 3.5 lakh in the maximum insurance benefit.

What Is The Catch?

The increase in EDLI insurance coverage from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10.5 lakh will depend on whether the government changes the salary limit used to calculate the insurance benefit.

The current maximum limit of Rs 1.75 lakh for the EPF balance-based component remains unchanged. If this amount is also increased as part of the EDLI rule revision, the maximum insurance benefit could rise further.

Therefore, while the revised salary limit could potentially take the maximum EDLI cover to Rs 10.5 lakh, the final insurance benefit will depend on the changes made to the rules governing its calculation.