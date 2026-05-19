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HomeBusinessPersonal FinancePersonal Loan To Invest In Stock Market: Why It Is Riskier Than You Think

Personal Loan To Invest In Stock Market: Why It Is Riskier Than You Think

Personal loans are easily sanctioned by banks and NBFCs, usually without the need for collateral such as property or gold.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 19 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Market downturns force loan repayment amid losses.

When the market is bullish, it can seem like a great idea to take a personal loan, invest it in stocks and earn higher returns. This is extremely risky. While your personal loan will have to be repaid with fixed instalments, the stock market might not generate the expected returns. When the numbers do not add up, you might end up in serious trouble.

What Is Leveraging And How Does It Work?

Borrowing money to invest in the stock market is known as leveraging. It means using someone else's money, in this case, the bank's, to try to generate bigger returns from investments. One common way to do this is to take a personal loan.

Personal loans are easily sanctioned by banks and NBFCs, usually without the need for collateral such as property or gold. The lender generally does not strictly monitor how the money is used. Some people find it easy to use these loans to buy stocks or invest in the market. But easy access does not mean it is a sound strategy.

Also Read: No Returns, Still Worth It? Why Term Insurance Matters More Than You Think

Why The Interest Rate Makes This Difficult

Personal loans in India carry interest rates between 10 per cent and 24 per cent a year. Your investments must earn more than the interest cost, or you will end up losing money. If your loan interest rate is 15 per cent, your investments need to grow faster than that. The Nifty 50 has delivered average annual returns of around 12 to 14 per cent over the past decade, but those returns are not consistent. Some years saw strong rallies, while others had sharp falls.

The margin you have to operate within is very thin, and even a slight miscalculation can mean that your returns fall below the loan interest rate. This leaves you managing losses and loan repayments at the same time.

What Happens When The Market Falls

The market cannot keep going up forever. Even strong markets go through periods of correction where valuations can fall 10 to 15 per cent in a short period. When you have invested your own savings, you can simply wait for the market to recover. But the bank expects timely EMI payments even if your investments are in the red.

The emotional pressure can make things worse. Watching losses pile up while loan repayments continue often pushes investors towards bad decisions, such as panic selling at lower prices or taking bigger risks to recover losses quickly.

What SEBI And RBI Say About This

There is no explicit rule of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or the Reserve Bank of India that completely bans people from using personal loans to invest in the stock market. However, banks and NBFCs often mention in their loan agreements that the money should not be used for speculative or high-risk activities, including certain types of market trading or investing. This is why you should carefully read the loan terms and conditions before proceeding.

Smarter Alternatives To Consider

Instead of taking an expensive personal loan to invest, many financial experts recommend starting with SIPs, or Systematic Investment Plans. SIPs allow you to enter the market with a small, fixed amount each month so that you do not have to worry about timing the market.

Another option for existing investors is a Loan Against Mutual Funds. In this case, you borrow money by using your mutual fund holdings as security, without selling your investments. These loans usually come with lower interest rates than personal loans, making them a relatively less expensive borrowing option.

Taking a personal loan to invest in the stock market is possible, but a very risky strategy. You need strong financial stability, a good understanding of markets, and a reliable plan to repay the loan even if investments perform poorly. For most retail investors, it is safest to invest using your own savings, even if gradually.

Also Read: The More You Earn, The More You Spend? Understanding Lifestyle Inflation

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there alternatives to using personal loans for investing?

Yes, consider Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) for regular, small investments. A Loan Against Mutual Funds is another option with potentially lower interest rates.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Personal Loan SIP NIFTY 50 Systematic Investment Plan Leveraging
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