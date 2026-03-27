Should You Close Your Personal Loan Early? Here’s What You Need To Know

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Taking a personal loan often solves immediate needs. But once your income stabilises or you receive a lump sum, the question comes up. Should you close the loan early? It may seem like the right step. Being debt-free sooner feels reassuring. But the decision is not always straightforward.

What does ‘closing early’ really mean?



There are two ways to repay a loan before time. You can make a part-prepayment, which reduces your outstanding balance, or you can foreclose the loan completely. Most lenders allow this only after a certain period, usually six to twelve months into the tenure. There is also a cost involved, and lenders typically charge a prepayment or foreclosure fee, usually between 2 per cent and 5 per cent of the outstanding amount. This is where your evaluation begins.

When closing early helps you save



Typically, a large part of your EMI during the initial loan tenure goes towards interest rather than the principal. This is why timing matters. For example, consider a Rs 5 lakh personal loan taken at 12 per cent interest for 5 years. Over the full tenure, you would pay roughly Rs 1.65 lakh as interest. Instead, if you prepay a significant portion of the loan after 2 years, your interest outgo could reduce nearly to Rs 1 lakh or lower, depending on the amount prepaid, which leaves you with approximately Rs 60,000 or more in savings.

When it may not be worth it



If you are nearing the end of your loan tenure, the situation changes. By then, most of your interest has already been paid, and paying foreclosure charges would bring little benefit. The fee could offset the savings you expect to make. Before deciding, compare two numbers—the interest you will save versus the charges you will pay.

Do not ignore your cash buffer



Closing a loan early often means using your savings, but it comes with a trade-off. If you reduce your liquidity too much, you may be exposed during emergencies. It is important to keep an adequate buffer. Ideally, you should have at least three to six months of expenses set aside before using surplus funds for loan repayment. You should also consider other financial priorities. If your money can earn better returns elsewhere, it may be worth holding on to it.

What about your credit profile?

An early closure can reduce your overall debt and slightly improve your credit profile. But it does not significantly boost your credit score on its own. What matters more is consistency. Paying your EMIs on time and maintaining a clean repayment record has a stronger impact over time. Lenders tend to value disciplined repayment behaviour more than early closure.

Should you prepay?



There is no one-size-fits-all answer. The decision depends on timing, costs, and your overall financial position. Prepaying works best when done early in the tenure and when the savings clearly outweigh the charges.

At the same time, you should not compromise your liquidity or long-term goals. A balanced approach is key. Closing your loan early makes sense only when the numbers are in your favour.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)