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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceMany Indians Get This Wrong: A Nominee May Not Inherit Your Assets

Many Indians Get This Wrong: A Nominee May Not Inherit Your Assets

A nominee is a person you officially name to receive your assets after your death. But here is the catch: the nominee does not own those assets.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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  • Supreme Court ruled nominee is trustee until succession is decided.

Most people assume that nominating a family member in their bank account or mutual fund is enough to ensure that person inherits their money. It is not. A nominee and a legal heir are two very different things, and confusing the two can lead to costly legal disputes for families.

What Is A Nominee?

A nominee is a person you officially name to receive your assets after your death. But here is the catch: the nominee does not own those assets. They only hold them temporarily, like a caretaker, until the rightful legal heirs come forward and claim ownership.

Think of it this way. A nominee is a middleman. They collect the assets on behalf of the estate, but they cannot keep them unless they are also the legal heir.

What Is A Legal Heir?

A legal heir is the person who actually inherits your estate. This is determined either by your will, if you have written one, or by the succession laws applicable to your religion if you have not. In most cases, legal heirs are your spouse, children, parents, or siblings.

The legal heir has full ownership rights over the inherited assets. The nominee does not.

What The Supreme Court Said

This distinction is not just a technicality. The Supreme Court settled it conclusively in December 2023, in the case of Shakti Yezdani versus Jayanand Jayant Salgaonkar. The court ruled that nomination does not equal ownership. A nominee holds assets in the capacity of a trustee until succession is legally decided.

There are two exceptions: the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and certain life insurance policies where the nominee is also designated as a beneficial nominee. In these cases, the nominee does get ownership.

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A Practical Example

Suppose you nominate your wife in your demat account, but your will states that your assets go to your children. In that case, your wife will receive the assets first as the nominee, but she will be legally required to hand them over to the children. If there is no will at all, every legal heir including your spouse, children, and parents has a valid claim under succession law.

What Changed In 2025

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced new nomination rules effective March 1, 2025. Single-holder demat and mutual fund accounts must now either carry a nominee or a signed declaration opting out. Investors can also name up to 10 nominees and assign a percentage of assets to each.

Separately, the Banking Laws (Amendment) now allows up to four simultaneous nominees for bank accounts, effective November 2025. Earlier, only one nominee was permitted.

These changes make the process more flexible. But they do not change the core legal reality: a nominee is still a custodian, not an owner, for most asset classes.

Why Writing A Will Still Matters

A valid will overrides nominations across most asset types and ensures your estate is distributed exactly as you intend. Without one, succession laws decide who gets what, and that may not reflect your wishes.

Family disputes over inheritance are common in India, and many of them stem from this single gap: people nominated someone, but never wrote a will. The two documents serve entirely different legal purposes, and both matter.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent changes to nomination rules?

Effective March 2025, single-holder demat and mutual fund accounts require a nominee or an opt-out declaration, allowing up to 10 nominees with percentage allocations. From November 2025, bank accounts can have up to four nominees, an increase from the previous single nominee limit.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nominee Vs Legal Heir Inheritance Rules India Nominee Not Owner Succession Laws India Will Vs Nomination
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