New Income Tax Rules 2026: What Credit Card Users Need To Know

Credit cards are more than just a payment tool. They are widely used for everyday spending, travel, and larger purchases. As usage increases, tax authorities are paying closer attention to how high-value credit card transactions are reported and linked to taxpayer records.

From April 1, 2026, the new draft Income Tax Rules 2026 may apply to credit card users to improve reporting and transparency. These provisions are part of the draft Income-tax Rules 2026 and are open for public feedback. They will apply only after formal notification.

Importantly, credit card spending itself is not being taxed. The focus is on reporting high-value payments and matching them with declared income. Here is what every credit card user should understand before these rules take effect.

High-value card payments will be reported

Under the draft rules, banks must report annual credit card bill payments of Rs 10 lakh or more in non-cash modes and Rs 1 lakh or more in cash to the Income Tax Department. This reporting framework already exists under current IT rules, with the draft mostly clarifying it.

Credit card statements can be used as address proof

The draft rules propose credit card statements from the past three months may be accepted as valid proof of address when applying for a Permanent Account Number (PAN). This adds a practical benefit for users who may not have other address documents readily available.

Credit cards become an approved tax payment method

Another proposition under the rules is to allow credit cards to be formally recognised as an electronic payment mode for paying income tax, GST, and other direct tax payments. Debit cards and net banking are two modes of payment already allowed. It’s important to be aware of and understand the processing fees and charges that may apply for doing so.

Employer-provided cards and perquisites

For employer-provided credit cards, the draft rules specify how corporate card benefits may be treated as perquisites (taxable benefits). If an employer pays for personal expenses on a corporate card without strict documentation, it may be treated as a taxable perquisite. However, if all charges are strictly for official duties and properly documented, they may not attract perquisite tax. Proper record-keeping and employer certificates will be essential in such cases.

PAN card mandatory for new credit cards

To tighten compliance, the draft rules propose making PAN mandatory when applying for a new credit card with any bank or issuer. This is aimed at linking financial behaviour with your tax identity, making it easier for authorities to monitor high-value spending.

These draft rules are not final notifications. They do not tax credit card spending but focus on reporting high-value transactions and improving transparency. Staying compliant means paying bills on time, keeping records, and using your PAN correctly. Being aware of these proposals now can help you avoid unnecessary scrutiny later.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)