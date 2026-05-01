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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSending Money To Family Abroad? India's New Remittance Rules Could Slow Down Your Transfer

Sending Money To Family Abroad? India's New Remittance Rules Could Slow Down Your Transfer

India has replaced Form 15CA and 15CB with new forms for foreign remittances. Here is what taxpayers and businesses must know before sending money abroad in 2026.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's new tax forms 145 and 146 replace 15CA/CB.
  • Form 145 is a self-declaration for all foreign remittances.
  • Form 146 requires Chartered Accountant certification for taxable payments.

Sending money abroad from India has become a little more documentation-heavy in 2026, and taxpayers need to pay close attention before initiating foreign remittances. Under the updated income tax framework, the Income Tax Department has replaced the older Form 15CA and Form 15CB with Form 145 and Form 146 for reporting overseas payments. The change applies to remittances made to non-residents, foreign companies, and, in some cases, even NRIs. 

Banks and authorised dealers may now ask for these revised filings before processing international transfers, making it important for individuals and businesses to understand what has changed before moving funds overseas.

What Is Form 145 And Why Is It Required For Foreign Remittances?

Form 145 is the new self-declaration form that replaces the earlier Form 15CA under India’s updated tax rules. It is filed by the person or entity making the remittance and needs to be submitted before the payment is processed.

The form records important transaction details such as the purpose of remittance, the amount being sent abroad, tax deduction details where applicable, and information about both the sender and the recipient. 

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According to the Income Tax Department, this form is designed to make foreign remittance disclosures more structured and easier to verify digitally.

When Is Form 146 Needed And Who Must File It?

Form 146 replaces the earlier Form 15CB and acts as a professional certification issued by a Chartered Accountant in specific cases. It is generally required when the remittance is taxable in India and crosses the prescribed thresholds, unless a separate tax certificate has already been obtained.

This certificate helps establish whether the payment is taxable under Indian tax laws, whether treaty benefits apply, and what tax deduction rate should be used.

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Experts say incorrect filing or incomplete documentation can delay remittances or trigger additional verification by banks and tax authorities. That is why taxpayers sending funds overseas should confirm whether Form 145 alone is enough or if Form 146 is also required.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new forms for reporting overseas payments from India?

Form 145 and Form 146 have replaced the older Form 15CA and Form 15CB for reporting overseas payments made from India.

What is the purpose of Form 145?

Form 145 is a self-declaration form that records transaction details like remittance purpose, amount, and sender/recipient information. It aims to make disclosures more structured and easier to verify digitally.

When is Form 146 required for foreign remittances?

Form 146, a Chartered Accountant's certification, is generally needed for taxable remittances exceeding prescribed thresholds, unless a tax certificate is already obtained.

Who needs to file these new forms for remittances?

These forms are required for remittances made to non-residents, foreign companies, and, in some cases, even NRIs.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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