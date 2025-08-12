Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceNew Income Tax Bill: Late Filers Can Now Claim TDS Refunds, But Must Still Submit Returns

New Income Tax Bill: Late Filers Can Now Claim TDS Refunds, But Must Still Submit Returns

This leaves small taxpayers, including senior citizens, still obliged to file tax returns solely to recover excess TDS, even when their total income falls below the basic exemption limit.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 05:08 PM (IST)

The Lok Sabha has cleared the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which, for the first time, explicitly states that taxpayers submitting late or revised returns will still be entitled to claim refunds for excess taxes paid during a financial year. However, the legislation stops short of adopting a key proposal aimed at easing compliance for small taxpayers.

Refund Eligibility Retained, Filing Still Mandatory

While the bill offers clarity for late-return filers, it retains Section 433, which stipulates that “every claim for refund under this part shall be made by furnishing a return as per section 263.” This effectively means that a return of income remains the sole method of securing a refund, with no alternative process permitted, reported IANS.

This has drawn concern from analysts, as it leaves small taxpayers, including senior citizens, still obliged to file tax returns solely to recover excess Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), even when their total income falls below the basic exemption limit.

A parliamentary committee had earlier recommended doing away with this obligation to avoid undue penalties. It had cautioned that, “The current mandatory requirement solely to claim a refund could inadvertently lead to prosecution, particularly for small taxpayers whose income falls below the taxable threshold but from whom tax has been deducted at source. In such scenarios, the law should not compel a return merely to avoid penal provisions for non-filing.”

Also Read : Retail Inflation Hits Eight-Year Low In July, Official Data Shows

Expert Views and Legislative Background

According to Preeti Sharma, Partner, Global Employer Services, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India, the most significant merit of the new framework is its simplicity. “The biggest advantage of the new law is that the common man may easily understand it with lesser efforts as compared to the old law,” she noted.

Sharma added that while the bill incorporates most of the suggestions from the Select Committee, taxpayers still face the task of evaluating which tax regime is more beneficial before filing their returns. She also pointed out that there have been no changes to the tax rates announced in Budget 2025.

The legislation reflects the recommendations of a 31-member parliamentary panel headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. Most of the panel’s inputs have been adopted, except for the relaxation on filing requirements for refunds.

No Change in Rates, But Compliance Burden Stays

Despite modernising the language and structure of the Income Tax Act, the new law maintains the existing compliance obligations for those seeking refunds. While it simplifies interpretation for the average taxpayer, the absence of relief for small earners means many will continue to file returns solely to reclaim excess TDS – a process some hoped the bill would finally remove.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taxpayers New Income Tax Bill
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Retail Inflation Hits Eight-Year Low In July, Official Data Shows
Retail Inflation Hits Eight-Year Low In July, Official Data Shows
India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Cities
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget