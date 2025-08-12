New Income Tax Bill: Late Filers Can Now Claim TDS Refunds, But Must Still Submit Returns

The Lok Sabha has cleared the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which, for the first time, explicitly states that taxpayers submitting late or revised returns will still be entitled to claim refunds for excess taxes paid during a financial year. However, the legislation stops short of adopting a key proposal aimed at easing compliance for small taxpayers.

Refund Eligibility Retained, Filing Still Mandatory

While the bill offers clarity for late-return filers, it retains Section 433, which stipulates that “every claim for refund under this part shall be made by furnishing a return as per section 263.” This effectively means that a return of income remains the sole method of securing a refund, with no alternative process permitted, reported IANS.

This has drawn concern from analysts, as it leaves small taxpayers, including senior citizens, still obliged to file tax returns solely to recover excess Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), even when their total income falls below the basic exemption limit.

A parliamentary committee had earlier recommended doing away with this obligation to avoid undue penalties. It had cautioned that, “The current mandatory requirement solely to claim a refund could inadvertently lead to prosecution, particularly for small taxpayers whose income falls below the taxable threshold but from whom tax has been deducted at source. In such scenarios, the law should not compel a return merely to avoid penal provisions for non-filing.”

Also Read : Retail Inflation Hits Eight-Year Low In July, Official Data Shows

Expert Views and Legislative Background

According to Preeti Sharma, Partner, Global Employer Services, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India, the most significant merit of the new framework is its simplicity. “The biggest advantage of the new law is that the common man may easily understand it with lesser efforts as compared to the old law,” she noted.

Sharma added that while the bill incorporates most of the suggestions from the Select Committee, taxpayers still face the task of evaluating which tax regime is more beneficial before filing their returns. She also pointed out that there have been no changes to the tax rates announced in Budget 2025.

The legislation reflects the recommendations of a 31-member parliamentary panel headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. Most of the panel’s inputs have been adopted, except for the relaxation on filing requirements for refunds.

No Change in Rates, But Compliance Burden Stays

Despite modernising the language and structure of the Income Tax Act, the new law maintains the existing compliance obligations for those seeking refunds. While it simplifies interpretation for the average taxpayer, the absence of relief for small earners means many will continue to file returns solely to reclaim excess TDS – a process some hoped the bill would finally remove.