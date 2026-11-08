Muhurat Trading Today: Why Dalal Street Is Open On Sunday, Check NSE, BSE Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSE, BSE hold special Diwali Muhurat trading session.

This auspicious session marks Diwali and new Hindu year.

Trading occurs from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM across segments.

Sunday is usually a day away from the stock market for Indian investors. Today, however, the NSE and BSE will open for a special session, giving traders an opportunity to participate in the markets on Diwali. The session is not part of the regular trading calendar; it is held annually to mark the festival and its association with prosperity.

Known as Muhurat Trading, the session brings a long-standing Diwali custom to the stock exchanges. Trading will take place from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM, with a pre-opening window from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM, according to exchange circulars.

What Is Muhurat Trading And Why Is It Held On Diwali?

‘Muhurat’ refers to an auspicious time. Muhurat Trading is a special market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year.

The tradition is linked to the festival’s association with wealth and fresh beginnings. Some investors make a symbolic purchase during the session, while others treat it as an annual family or business custom. For many, it is a way to mark the occasion through a financial activity.

The session’s cultural significance does not alter the risks of investing. A trade placed during Muhurat Trading is subject to the same market movements as one made on any regular trading day.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Timings And Trading Segments

Unlike the usual equity market hours of 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, the Diwali session will run for a shorter period. Exchange circulars state that trading will be available across equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

The schedule is as follows:

Activity Time Trading members’ log-in 1:15 PM to 1:50 PM Block deal window 1:50 PM to 2:05 PM Pre-opening session 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM Continuous trading 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM Periodic call auction session 2:25 PM to 3:20 PM Closing auction activities 3:15 PM to 3:35 PM Closing session for non-CAS securities 3:30 PM to 3:50 PM Closing buffer period for CAS securities 3:35 PM to 3:50 PM Post-closing session 3:50 PM to 4:00 PM

The exchange has also set 3:40 PM as the cut-off for position limit and collateral value set-up, as well as the deadline for trade modifications.

What Investors Should Keep In Mind

The special Sunday session offers a chance to trade during a festival that many associate with financial beginnings. However, investors should distinguish the symbolism of the occasion from their investment decisions.

The session may be part of a personal or family tradition, but the choice of stocks and the amount invested should still reflect individual financial goals and risk appetite.