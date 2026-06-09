Why Some Retirees Run Out Of Money Early? It's Not Always Because Of A Market Crash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Early market downturns force selling, permanently shrinking retirement savings base.

Longevity and inflation quietly erode retirement savings over decades.

Keep liquid buffer, layer assets, maintain conservative withdrawal rates.

Most Indians approaching retirement worry about one thing above all else: a market crash wiping out their savings. That fear is understandable. Inflation, market downturns, and poor asset allocation are problems that can be managed if planned for. But financial experts say that without the right plan, the real dangers are quieter and slower than a market crash, and far more likely to leave a retiree with nothing.

The Risk Of Rupee-Cost Ravaging

Imagine two people retiring on the same day with identical portfolios. Over the next 30 years, both earn the same average annual return. Yet one runs out of money while the other does not. The difference? The order in which their returns arrived.

This is called sequence-of-returns risk. If the market falls sharply in the first five to ten years of retirement, a retiree withdrawing money for living expenses is forced to sell investments at a loss. That permanently shrinks the base available to recover when markets bounce back. The damage cannot be undone.

During working years, a market dip is actually useful. You buy more units at lower prices, a process called rupee-cost averaging. In retirement, the logic flips entirely. Selling during a downturn means offloading more units just to raise the same amount of cash. Experts call this rupee-cost ravaging.

The fix is straightforward. Keep one to three years of living expenses in safe, accessible instruments such as bank fixed deposits or liquid mutual funds. This buffer means you do not have to touch your equity investments when markets are falling. You wait. The portfolio recovers. Your money survives.

Living Longer Than Your Money

Many retirees quietly hope not to die with unused funds. That is a reasonable mindset, especially when children are financially independent. But longevity risk, the risk of outliving your savings, is growing fast.

Indians are living longer. Healthcare has improved. And a spouse often survives the primary earner by several years. When doing retirement calculations, experts advise planning for a lifespan somewhat beyond what you realistically expect. The extra buffer can be the difference between dignity and dependence.

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Inflation Is The Slow Thief

Inflation rarely feels alarming in any single year. That is precisely what makes it so dangerous over the decades.

At 5 per cent annual inflation, the purchasing power of your money halves in roughly 14 years. A simple way to estimate this: divide 72 by the inflation rate you expect. Medical costs, a major retirement expense, tend to rise even faster than general prices. A pension that felt comfortable at 60 can feel inadequate at 75.

Equity, held even in small amounts, helps fight this erosion. It is not about chasing growth at an advanced age. It is about ensuring your money does not quietly lose value while sitting in fixed-income instruments alone.

How To Build A Retirement Portfolio That Lasts

The key is layering. Near-term expenses, money needed in the next few years, should sit in low-volatility options like liquid funds or short-term debt funds. Longer-term money can stay in equity and work as an inflation hedge.

On withdrawals, the common assumption of drawing 6 to 7 per cent of the corpus annually is too aggressive. A withdrawal rate of 3.5 to 4.5 per cent gives the portfolio a far better chance of lasting across a long retirement.

Volatility, the risk retirees fear most, is the one they are probably best prepared for. The real work lies in accounting for a bad patch at the wrong time, a life that lasts longer than expected, and prices that keep rising long after the salary stops.

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