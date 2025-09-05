Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceMonsoon Money Prep: How To Stay Ahead Of Seasonal Expenses

Monsoon Money Prep: How To Stay Ahead Of Seasonal Expenses

Families often underestimate these costs, which then end up eating into savings or, worse, leading to short-term borrowing.

By : Malvika Singhal | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The monsoon brings much-needed relief from the summer heat. But along with the rain, it also brings extra expenses that can quietly strain a household budget. From higher utility bills and repair costs, to unexpected medical expenses, these seasonal expenses can disrupt even well-planned budgets. Families often underestimate these costs, which then end up eating into savings or, worse, leading to short-term borrowing. This financial strain can be prevented with a bit of foresight, and a seasonal buffer reserve is an effective way to stay ahead of the rains.

Where do costs go up in the rainy season?

Electricity bills – A common complaint during the monsoon is dampness. To combat it, many households use appliances like space heaters, clothes dryers, and dehumidifiers not just to dry clothes but also to reduce moisture indoors. These appliances can significantly increase electricity consumption, leading to higher bills during the rainy months.

Healthcare – Monsoons bring a host of diseases due to stagnant water, high humidity, and fluctuating temperatures. The season sees a rise in vector-borne illnesses like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, along with viral fevers and stomach infections. Even two doctor visits with medicines can cost Rs 3,000–5,000 a month. Hospitalisation costs, especially for dengue, have surged over the last 2–3 years due to severe outbreaks, often running into several thousands. Health insurance helps, but many out-of-pocket expenses can still strain household budgets.

Travel delays – The severe weather brought on by this year’s monsoon has disrupted travel across the country. Flight cancellations, train delays, and road blockages are common, often forcing families to spend extra on rebooking tickets or making alternate travel arrangements like cabs and hotels. A simple family trip could suddenly become much costlier due to these weather-related disruptions.

Why a seasonal safety net is important

Having a financial reserve to manage seasonal spikes in expenses can be useful for various reasons. Without one, families may have to dip into savings or emergency funds, or rely on loans and credit cards. This can lead to high-interest debt and derail long-term investments.

How much should you keep aside and where?

For unexpected seasonal expenses, set aside a portion of your monthly household budget during the monsoon months. If you tend to travel frequently or live in a city with heavy rainfall, consider increasing this reserve. Building it in advance is what matters most.

When creating this reserve, choose options that combine safety, accessibility, and convenience. Savings accounts are simple to operate and easy to access. Liquid mutual funds can offer slightly higher returns while still providing easy liquidity. If you prefer a disciplined approach with fixed contributions, a recurring deposit is another good choice. The key is to keep the money safe and easily available, not locked up in long-term investments.

These extra costs aren’t a surprise, but a part of the season. Planning for them means you don’t have to dip into long-term savings or borrow at high interest. A seasonal reserve is similar to carrying a raincoat during monsoons—you may not need it every day, but if it does, you’ll be thankful to have it. 

(The author is the Senior Manager, Communications at BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Also read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Money Financial Security Seasonal Expenses
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Cities
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
'How Dare You?': 'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint, Video Viral
Cities
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget