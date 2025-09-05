Monsoon Money Prep: How To Stay Ahead Of Seasonal Expenses

The monsoon brings much-needed relief from the summer heat. But along with the rain, it also brings extra expenses that can quietly strain a household budget. From higher utility bills and repair costs, to unexpected medical expenses, these seasonal expenses can disrupt even well-planned budgets. Families often underestimate these costs, which then end up eating into savings or, worse, leading to short-term borrowing. This financial strain can be prevented with a bit of foresight, and a seasonal buffer reserve is an effective way to stay ahead of the rains.

Where do costs go up in the rainy season?

Electricity bills – A common complaint during the monsoon is dampness. To combat it, many households use appliances like space heaters, clothes dryers, and dehumidifiers not just to dry clothes but also to reduce moisture indoors. These appliances can significantly increase electricity consumption, leading to higher bills during the rainy months.

Healthcare – Monsoons bring a host of diseases due to stagnant water, high humidity, and fluctuating temperatures. The season sees a rise in vector-borne illnesses like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, along with viral fevers and stomach infections. Even two doctor visits with medicines can cost Rs 3,000–5,000 a month. Hospitalisation costs, especially for dengue, have surged over the last 2–3 years due to severe outbreaks, often running into several thousands. Health insurance helps, but many out-of-pocket expenses can still strain household budgets.

Travel delays – The severe weather brought on by this year’s monsoon has disrupted travel across the country. Flight cancellations, train delays, and road blockages are common, often forcing families to spend extra on rebooking tickets or making alternate travel arrangements like cabs and hotels. A simple family trip could suddenly become much costlier due to these weather-related disruptions.

Why a seasonal safety net is important

Having a financial reserve to manage seasonal spikes in expenses can be useful for various reasons. Without one, families may have to dip into savings or emergency funds, or rely on loans and credit cards. This can lead to high-interest debt and derail long-term investments.

How much should you keep aside and where?

For unexpected seasonal expenses, set aside a portion of your monthly household budget during the monsoon months. If you tend to travel frequently or live in a city with heavy rainfall, consider increasing this reserve. Building it in advance is what matters most.

When creating this reserve, choose options that combine safety, accessibility, and convenience. Savings accounts are simple to operate and easy to access. Liquid mutual funds can offer slightly higher returns while still providing easy liquidity. If you prefer a disciplined approach with fixed contributions, a recurring deposit is another good choice. The key is to keep the money safe and easily available, not locked up in long-term investments.

These extra costs aren’t a surprise, but a part of the season. Planning for them means you don’t have to dip into long-term savings or borrow at high interest. A seasonal reserve is similar to carrying a raincoat during monsoons—you may not need it every day, but if it does, you’ll be thankful to have it.