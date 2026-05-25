Two Months Into FY26: 5 Money Habits You Should Review Right Now

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reviewing spending patterns early helps manage rising costs and budget adherence.

Start or check progress on savings, investments, and debt repayment goals.

Monitor credit card use and EMIs to prevent escalating interest costs.

The first two months of a financial year often pass faster than expected. Salary revisions, tax planning, rising household expenses, and summer spending can easily shift focus away from long-term financial goals. But this is also a good time to review whether your finances are moving in the right direction. Small corrections early in the year are usually easier to manage than larger financial stress later.

Keeping your monthly expenses in check



One of the first things to review is your spending pattern. Inflation continues to affect groceries, electricity, fuel, education, and healthcare costs, while summer travel and seasonal expenses may have increased household spending further. If your expenses are rising faster than your income, it may be time to reassess your budget. Tracking spending closely can help identify unnecessary expenses before overspending becomes a habit.

Start working towards your financial goals



Many people begin the financial year with plans to save more, invest regularly, or strengthen emergency funds. But delaying these decisions can slow long-term progress. This is a good time to check whether you have started SIPs, insurance planning, emergency savings, or debt repayment goals. Even small but consistent contributions early in the year can improve financial stability and reduce pressure closer to tax-saving deadlines.

Also Read : Oil Stocks Rally: HPCL, IOC, BPCL Jump After Fresh Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Depending too much on credit



Credit cards, EMIs, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options continue to make spending easier. But increasing outstanding balances can become an early warning sign if not monitored carefully. If you are relying on minimum payments, carrying forward balances, or using credit for routine expenses, it may indicate that your finances are becoming stretched. Reviewing repayment obligations now can help avoid higher interest costs and financial pressure later in the year.

Are travel and lifestyle expenses affect savings?



Travel remains important for many families, especially during summer. But rising airfares, expensive overseas travel, and currency fluctuations are making foreign holidays less affordable. As a result, many households are choosing shorter trips and destinations within India instead.

Domestic travel offers better budget control while reducing risks linked to foreign exchange and global uncertainties. It also supports local tourism and regional businesses during uncertain economic conditions.

Building a strong emergency preparedness



Financial stability is not only about savings and investments. It also depends on how prepared you are for unexpected situations. Medical emergencies, job uncertainty, or sudden expenses can quickly disrupt finances if emergency planning is weak. Reviewing your emergency fund, insurance coverage, and monthly cash flow early in the year can help reduce financial stress during uncertain times.

Two months into FY 2026 is a good time to reassess your financial habits and priorities. You do not need major changes overnight, but reviewing your financial goals now can help you stay financially prepared for the rest of the year. Small financial corrections made early create stronger long-term stability for both households and the broader economy.

Also Read : Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)