Missed an EMI? Here's How a Single Delay Can Hurt Your Credit Score

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Missing EMI payment negatively impacts credit score and access.

Missed payments incur fees, penalties, escalating total borrowing costs.

Past payment delays hinder securing favourable future loan approvals.

With loans becoming a regular part of financial planning, timely EMI payments matter more than ever. Whether it is a home loan, personal loan, vehicle loan or credit card bill converted into EMIs, missing a payment can have consequences that extend beyond a

late fee. A single delay may seem minor, but it can affect your credit profile, increase borrowing costs and create challenges when you need credit in the future.

Your Credit Score Can Take A Hit

One of the biggest consequences of a missed EMI is its impact on your credit score. Repayment history is one of the most important factors used to assess creditworthiness. Even a single missed payment can be reported to credit bureaus and remain visible in your credit report. A lower credit score can reduce your chances of securing loans on favourable terms. It may also affect the credit limits and interest rates offered by lenders in the future.

The cost of borrowing can increase

Missing an EMI does not only affect your credit profile. It can also lead to late payment charges, penalty fees and additional interest costs. What starts as a small delay can gradually become a larger financial burden if repayments continue to be missed. Over time, these extra costs can make it harder to manage your overall finances and repay outstanding debt comfortably.

Future loan approvals may become harder

Lenders closely examine repayment behaviour before approving a loan application. A history of delayed payments can raise concerns about repayment discipline and financial stability. If you plan to apply for a home loan, personal loan, vehicle loan or even a new credit card in the future, past repayment records may influence the lender's decision. Consistently paying on time helps build trust, while repeated delays can work against you.

Small mistakes can create bigger problems

Not every missed EMI is caused by financial distress. Sometimes, payments are delayed because of insufficient account balances, forgotten due dates or poor cash flow planning. This is why maintaining an emergency fund and tracking repayment schedules is important. Even a small financial buffer can help you manage unexpected expenses without disrupting your loan commitments. Auto-debit facilities and payment reminders can also reduce the risk of accidental delays.

Act quickly if you miss a payment

If you miss an EMI, the best approach is to address it immediately. Clear the overdue amount as soon as possible and speak to your lender if you anticipate repayment difficulties. Ignoring the issue can increase penalties and cause greater damage to your credit profile. Taking action early can help minimise the long-term impact and prevent a temporary setback from becoming a larger financial problem.

A missed EMI may seem like a one-time mistake, but it can have lasting effects on your financial health. As borrowing becomes more common across Indian households, repayment discipline is increasingly important. Simple habits such as paying on time, maintaining an emergency fund, and reviewing your finances regularly can help protect your credit profile. When it comes to loans, consistency matters. One payment may seem small, but the habits behind it can shape your financial future.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)