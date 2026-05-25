The Everyday Money Bias That Could Be Hurting Your Wealth Without You Realising It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This bias can lead to costly financial decisions, like debt.

Imagine you find a Rs 500 note on the street. Chances are you spend it easily, maybe on food or something you did not need. Now imagine it came from your monthly salary. Suddenly, spending the same amount feels like a decision worth thinking about. That difference in attitude, not in the money itself, is what economists call mental accounting.

What Is Mental Accounting?

Mental accounting is a behavioural bias where people assign different values to money based on where it came from or what they plan to use it for. The concept was developed by Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler, who described it as the set of mental operations people use to track and evaluate their financial decisions.

The core problem with mental accounting is that it goes against a basic financial principle: money is fungible. A rupee earned from a salary and a rupee received as a gift are worth the same. Your wallet does not know the difference, even if your brain does.

Why A Tax Refund Feels Like Free Money

One of the most common examples is how people treat a tax refund. Because it arrives as a lump sum, many treat it as a windfall and spend it on something they would never buy otherwise. In reality, it was always their money. It was simply an overpayment returned to them.

The same logic applies to bonuses, cashback rewards, and even gifts. People are far more likely to splurge on these than on their regular income, even when the amounts are equal.

The Gift Card Effect

Mental accounting also shapes smaller decisions. Studies show that when people receive a Levi's gift card, they are more likely to buy jeans than a sweater, because jeans feel more "Levi's." The card has been mentally filed under a specific account, and they feel compelled to spend it in a way that matches that label.

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How It Can Hurt Your Finances

Mental accounting becomes genuinely costly when it leads to poor financial decisions. A common example is keeping money in a savings account earning 3 to 4 per cent interest while simultaneously carrying credit card debt at 36 to 42 per cent annual interest. Logically, the savings should go toward clearing the debt first. But people treat the savings as "too important to touch," even as interest silently eats into their net worth.

Investors face a similar trap. When forced to sell one stock, many sell the one showing gains rather than the one making losses, simply to avoid the pain of booking a loss. This costs them both tax benefits and better long-term returns.

How To Overcome Mental Accounting

The fix is straightforward, even if not easy. Treat all money as equal, regardless of its source. When you receive a bonus or windfall, wait two or three days before deciding what to do with it. Review your full financial picture first, including any outstanding loans, before making a spending decision. If you still want to spend some of it, save at least half and spend the rest.

Mental accounting is not always harmful. Earmarking a portion of income toward savings is a productive version of the same habit. The key is to make it work for you, not against you.



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