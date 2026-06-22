The Health Insurance Hack More Indians Are Considering As Premiums Surge

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Rising health insurance premiums are prompting many policyholders to reconsider how they protect themselves against medical emergencies. One increasingly discussed approach is to maintain a separate medical fund while relying on a top-up health insurance policy for large hospital bills.

The idea appears straightforward. Instead of paying for a higher basic health cover, individuals could retain a smaller base policy and set aside money to meet the initial portion of medical expenses. Once those costs cross a predetermined threshold, the top-up policy would begin paying for treatment.

For example, a person may keep a Rs 10 lakh deductible and build a medical corpus to meet the first Rs 10 lakh of hospital expenses. Any amount beyond that could then be covered by a top-up plan. However, whether this arrangement works depends on several assumptions about future health expenses, hospitalisation needs and personal financial circumstances.

Understanding The Medical Fund Strategy

The concept rests on a simple calculation. If an individual pays an annual premium of about Rs 50,000 for a Rs 10 lakh health cover, the total premium outgo over 10 years would roughly equal half the sum insured.

Policyholders often become frustrated when they make no claims over several years despite paying substantial premiums. At the same time, health insurance premiums tend to rise with age, increasing the overall cost of maintaining cover.

Because of this, setting aside the equivalent amount as a dedicated medical fund may appear to be a sensible alternative. The success of such a strategy, however, depends heavily on age, health conditions and the discipline to preserve the money solely for medical needs.

Also Read: Retirement Planning Mistakes: How Fear and Market Panic Can Destroy Your Retirement Savings

The Potential Advantages

Supporters of the approach argue that it can reduce the burden of higher premiums. A smaller base policy combined with a top-up plan generally costs less than maintaining a large standard cover.

The arrangement may also reduce the need to file smaller claims. Medical expenses below the deductible can be paid directly from the medical fund, eliminating concerns over paperwork, claim processing and pre-authorisation requirements.

Individuals may also avoid the uncertainty that often accompanies cashless approvals or reimbursement claims. By using their own funds for smaller expenses, they retain greater control over treatment decisions and hospital choices.

Why Financial Discipline Matters

For the strategy to succeed, the medical corpus must remain untouched until it is needed. The money that would otherwise have been paid as higher premiums must be invested and preserved carefully over time.

Its effectiveness depends on several factors, including income stability, economic circumstances and the availability of liquid assets. People who are not worried about a Rs 10 lakh hospital bill may find the arrangement easier to manage.

The approach reflects a principle often used in risk management, where smaller losses are absorbed internally while protection is purchased against larger, potentially catastrophic events. Businesses frequently follow similar models to manage risk and reduce insurance costs.

The Risks Of Relying On A Medical Corpus

The biggest challenge lies in predicting future medical expenses. A person may never face a large hospital bill, but repeated smaller claims over several years can steadily deplete the medical fund.

Instead of one major hospitalisation costing Rs 25 lakh, an individual may incur multiple expenses of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh over a prolonged period. In such cases, the basic policy may continue paying up to its limit every year, while the separate medical fund could be exhausted after only a few claims.

This creates a significant risk for households that experience recurring medical expenses rather than a single catastrophic event.

Also Read: Medical Emergency Fund: Why Health Insurance Alone May Not Be Enough To Protect Your Savings

Chronic Illnesses Can Change The Equation

Long-term illnesses present another challenge. Conditions such as cancer or kidney disease may require repeated hospital admissions and intensive care, leading to recurring expenses over several years.

Medical costs are not limited to surgery or hospital stays. Diagnostics, medicines and ongoing treatment can also place a considerable burden on household finances.

For middle-income families, illness-related loss of income or employment can further worsen the situation. Under such circumstances, relying solely on a medical corpus may prove difficult.

No One-Size-Fits-All Solution

The suitability of a medical fund combined with top-up insurance depends largely on financial resilience and healthcare requirements. Age, savings, income stability and personal risk tolerance all influence whether the strategy can work.

Individuals with substantial liquid assets and strong financial buffers may find the approach practical. Others may prefer the certainty and continuity offered by a traditional health insurance policy.

As healthcare costs continue to rise, the debate over medical funds and top-up insurance is likely to gain further attention, especially among policyholders seeking ways to manage growing premium costs.